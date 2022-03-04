PSV vs Heracles prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

PSV Eindhoven and Heracles will square off for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 25 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback victory away to Go Ahead Eagles in the semifinals of the KNVB Beker on Wednesday. Eran Zahavi and Joey Veerman got on the scoresheet to secure progress to the final where they will face Ajax Amsterdam.

Prior to that, they triumphed by the same scoreline away to Sparta Rotterdam in the league. The win saw them cut Ajax's lead at the top of the table to two points.

Heracles secured maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win over Zwolle last weekend. Luca de la Torre and Sinan Bakis scored in either half to inspire the win.

The victory saw them climb to 11th spot in the table, having garnered 26 points from 24 matches so far.

PSV vs Heracles Head-to-Head

PSV have 28 wins from their last 34 matches against Heracles. Five matches ended in a share of the spoils, while Sunday's visitors have just one win to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2021. Goals in either half from Bruma and Nony Madueke saw PSV secure a 2-0 away victory.

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Heracles form guide: W-L-W-L-D

PSV vs Heracles Team News

PSV

The hosts have several injury concerns to worry about. Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho Silva, Shurandy Sambo, Davy Propper and Max Kreekels are all unavailable due to injuries.

Ryan Thomas and Cody Gakpo are also on the treatment table, while Marco van Ginkel and Phillipp Mwene are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho Silva, Shurandy Sambo, Davy Propper, Ryan Thomas, Cody Gakpo

Doubtful: Marco van Ginkel, Phillipp Mwene

Unavailable: Armando Obispo

Suspension: None

Heracles Almelo @HeraclesAlmelo Everton: 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗹𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗼



Bekijk de special van Heracles TV nu op ons YouTube-kanaal Everton: 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗹𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗼Bekijk de special van Heracles TV nu op ons YouTube-kanaal 🇧🇷 Everton: 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗹𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗼Bekijk de special van Heracles TV nu op ons YouTube-kanaal ⤵️

Heracles

Ismail Azzaoui, Mateo Les, Kaj Sierhuis, Lucas Schoofs and Sven Sonnenberg are all unavailable due to fitness issues. Rai Vloet is a doubt for the trip to Eidhoven.

Injuries: Ismail Azzaoui, Mateo Les, Kaj Sierhuis, Lucas Schoofs, Sven Sonnenberg

Doubtful: Rai Vloet

Suspension: None

PSV vs Heracles Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Junior; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Joey Veerman, Mario Gotze, Nony Madueke; Eran Zahavi

Heracles Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Janis Blaswich (GK); Giacomo Quagliata, Mats Knoester, Marco Rente, Noah Fadiga; Luca de la Torre, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou; Bilal Basacikoglu, Anas Ouahim, Nikolai Laursen; Sinan Bakis

PSV vs Heracles Prediction

PSV are overwhelming favorites and cannot afford to drop too many points if they are to successfully wrest the title back from Ajax.

A win for the hosts will temporarily take them to the top of the table and we are backing Roger Schmidt's side to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: PSV 3-0 Heracles

