PSV vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8th 2023

PSV will entertain Lens at the Philips Stadion in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts have endured a winless run in the competition thus far, having drawn two games in a row since a 4-0 loss to Arsenal in their campaign opener. The visitors, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaign, drawing two of the three games.

The two teams met in France last month in the reverse fixture, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Johan Bakayoko broke the deadlock in the 54th minute to give PSV the lead but Elye Wahi equalized for Lens just 11 minutes later.

The hosts have recorded back-to-back wins in their last two Eredivisie games and defeated Heracles 6-0 on Saturday to maintain their 100% record in the league. The visitors extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine games with a goalless draw against Lorient in the Ligue 1 on Saturday.

PSV vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides will meet for just the second time. They played out a draw in the reverse fixture last month and will look to earn the three points from this match.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions, recording seven wins. The visitors, meanwhile, have drawn four of their last five games in all competitions.

PSV have enjoyed a prolific run at home this season, scoring 31 goals in nine games across all competitions, including Champions League qualifiers.

After suffering four defeats in their first five games of the season, Lens are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in their last three away games but have failed to score in their last two games as well.

The hosts are winless in their last 17 games in the Champions League (excluding qualifiers), suffering nine defeats.

PSV vs Lens Prediction

Lampen have a 100% record in the Eredivisie this term, scoring 11 goals in their last two games. Interestingly, they have failed to replicate that form in the Champions League, scoring just thrice in three games while conceding seven times.

They have lost just one of their last seven home meetings against French teams in European competitions. They have scored at least three goals in seven of their last nine home games and will look to count on their goalscoring prowess in this match.

Les Sang et Or have won just one of their seven away games in all competitions. They have failed to score in three of their last five away games and might struggle here. They are winless in away games against Dutch teams thus far.

They head into the match on a nine-game unbeaten run, conceding just five goals in that period. Their defensive prowess will be a key factor in this match.

While Peter Bosz's men come into the match in great form, they have struggled in their recent games in the Champions League, with their last home win in the competition coming in 2015.

With that in mind and also considering the visitors' defensive form at the moment, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: PSV 1-1 Lens

PSV vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Luuk de Jong to score or assist any time - Yes