PSV vs NEC Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30th 2022 

PSV Eindhoven and NEC will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 12 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 home win over Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong scored second-half goals to inspire the Eindhoven outfit to the win.

NEC Nijmegen shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller at home against Go Ahead Eagles. Philippe Sandler stepped off the bench to score an injury-time equalizer for the hosts in a 3-3 draw.

The draw saw NEC drop to 12th spot in the table, having garnered 11 points from 11 matches.

PSV suffered a shock 4-2 defeat away to Groningen in league action last weekend. Despite the loss, Ruud van Nistelrooy's side remain in second spot, although they are now four points behind table-toppers Ajax.

PSV vs NEC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSV have 62 wins from their last 88 matches against NEC. Nijmegen were victorious on seven occasions, while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May when PSV claimed a 3-2 home win.

Each of the last six head-to-head meetings produced three or more goals.

PSV are unbeaten in seven home games in all competitions and have won their last five matches on the bounce.

Nijmegen are on a four-game winless run on the road, with their defeat to Sparta Rotterdam coming after three successive draws on their travels.

Four of the last five head-to-head games saw both sides find the back of the net.

PSV vs NEC Prediction

PSV have had some less than impressive results in recent weeks but their Europa League victory over Arsenal helped ease some of the pressure on coach Van Nistelrooy.

The hosts are overwhelming favorites to emerge triumphant and a failure to get the job done could see them fall further behind Ajax in the title race.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing PSV Eindhoven to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSV 4-1 NEC

PSV vs NEC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Four of their last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six head-to-head meetings produced three or more goals).

Tip 4 - PSV to win the first half

