PSV vs PAOK prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021 

PSV Eindhoven will host PAOK in a club friendly at the Philips Stadion on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with German side VfL Osnabruck in another friendly fixture on Saturday.

PAOK picked up a convincing 3-1 win over fellow Greek side Volos a day earlier. Vasilios Gordeziani, Andersen Esiti and Ioannis Michailidis all got on the scoresheet to help the White Blacks complete a comeback victory on home turf.

PSV will use this game as their final preparatory fixture before kickstarting the new campaign in a UEFA Champions League qualifier with Galatasaray next week.

PAOK have three more friendlies lined up in July before taking part in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League at the start of August.

PSV vs PAOK Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on seven occasions in the past and PSV have a better record with four wins to their name.

PAOK were victorious on two occasions, while one previous match ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the group stage of the Europa League last season, where PSV rallied from going two goals behind in the first 13 minutes to complete a 3-2 comeback victory.

PSV form guide (friendlies): D-W-W

PAOK form guide (friendlies): W

PSV vs PAOK Team News

PSV

PSV coach Roger Schmidt has almost the full squad available to him and could name his strongest squad for the visit of PAOK.

Injuries: Richard Ledezma, Maxime Delanghe

Suspension: None

PAOK

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for PAOK.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

PSV vs PAOK Predicted XI

PSV Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel (GK); Andre Ramalho, Philip Max, Philip Mwene, Olivier Boscagli; Ibrahim Sangare, Marco van Ginkel, Mario Gotze; Nony Madueke, Yorbe Vertessen, Eran Zahavi

PAOK Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zivko Zivkovic (GK); Adrian Pereira, Sverri Ingason, Fernando Varela, Vieirinha; Andersen Esiti, Douglas Augusto, Shinji Kagawa; Amr Warda, Nelson Oliveira, Andrija Zivkovic

PSV vs PAOK Prediction

A win for PSV will put them in a confident mood heading into their important clash with Galatasaray and Roger Schmidt's side are likely to go all out for victory. Home advantage could also be a factor, although PAOK have enough quality players to take advantage if given the opportunity.

Both sides will play on the front foot in a friendly encounter where there is little on the line. However, we are predicting a victory for PSV, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: PSV 3-2 PAOK

