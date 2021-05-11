PSV vs PEC Zwolle prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

PSV Eindhoven and PEC Zwolle will battle at the Philips stadion on Thursday in the penultimate matchday of the Eredivisie.

The hosts come into this game off the back of a 2-0 away win against Willem II. Donyell Malen's first half goal added to a second half own goal by Derrick Kohn gave the visitors all three points.

PEC Zwolle suffered a 1-0 defeat to ADO Den Haag on home soil. Bobby Adekanye scored the match-winning goal in the first half.

PSV are in need of all three points to maintain their grip on the final spot for UEFA Champions League qualification, while PEC Zwolle have nothing left to play for this season.

PSV vs PEC Zwolle Head-to-Head

This will be the 23rd meeting between the side and PSV have an overwhelmingly better record in previous matches played.

The Eindhoven outfit have 19 wins to their name, while PEC Zwolle were victorious in two games. Both sides shared the spoils on one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 when PSV raced into a three-goal lead at halftime, securing their 12th consecutive win against PEC en-route.

The hosts are unbeaten in five matches as they seek a strong end to what has been an inconsistent campaign. PEC Zwolle have two victories from their last five league games.

PSV form guide: W-D-W-W-W

PEC Zwolle form guide: L-L-W-W-L

PSV vs PEC Zwolle Team News

PSV Eindhoven

Several players are unavailable for coach Roger Schmidt due to injuries. Timo Baurmgartl, Erick Gutierrez, Ryan Thomas, Mauro Junior, Richard Ledezma and Maximiliano Romero are all unavailable for selection. Mohamed Iharatten is ill and won't be available for this game.

Furthermore, Maxime Delanghe is a new injury concern with a shoulder problem. No suspension worries for PSV Eindhoven.

Injuries: Ryan Thomas, Mauro Junior, Richard Ledezma, Max Romero, Erick Gutierrez, Timo Baurmgartl, Maxime Delanghe

Illness: Mohamed Iharatten

Suspension: none

PEC Zwolle

PEC Zwolle have a lengthy injury list with no fewer than nine players currently sidelined.

Mike van Duhen, Nigel Bertrams, Eliano Reijnders, Thomas Buitinik, Virgil Misidjan Sai van Wermeskerken, Sam Kersten, Bram van Polen are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Mike van Duhen, Nigel Bertrams, Eliano Reijnders, Thomas Buitinik, Virgil Misidjan, Sai van Wermeskerken, Sam Kersten, Bram van Polen

Suspension: none

Een waardeloze wedstrijd, maar een veiling voor een schitterend goed doel. Steun jij de PEC Zwolle Kinderkamer in Isala? Bied dan vandaag nog op jouw favoriete, gesigneerde en wedstrijdgedragen shirt: https://t.co/YsoQfVRKVq #peczwolle #pecado #eredivisie pic.twitter.com/AoDwo9QIw2 — PEC Zwolle (@PECZwolle) May 11, 2021

PSV vs PEC Zwolle Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo (GK); Philipp Max, Nick Viergever, Jordan Teze, Denzel Dumfries; Cody Gakpo, Olivier Boscagli, Pablo Rosario, Mario Gotze; Eran Zahavi, Donyell Malen

PEC Zwolle Predicted XI (4-3-3): Xavier Mous (GK); Kenneth Paal, Thomas Lam, Yuta Nakayama, Desten Bajselmani; Rico Strieder, Mustafa Saymak, Thomas van den Belt; Pelle Clement, Slobodan Tedic, Jesper Drost

PSV vs PEC Zwolle Prediction

With AZ Alkmaar breathing down their neck in the race for second spot, there is hardly any margin for error for PSV.

The hosts very rarely falter against the lower sides in the league, even though their performance against the top sides leaves a lot to be desired. We are predicting a comfortable victory for PSV Eindhoven.

Prediction: PSV 2-0 PEC Zwolle