PSV vs PEC Zwolle prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

PSV will welcome PEC Zwolle to the Philips Stadion for an Eredivisie fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam on the same ground. Remarkably, all three goals in the game came in the final eight minutes of regular time.

PEC Zwolle suffered a harrowing 1-0 defeat to Heerenveen on home turf. Bram van Polen put through his own net in the 63rd minute to give the visitors all three points.

That defeat left Zwolle rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point garnered from eight matches. PSV Eindhoven sit in second spot on 18 points, one point behind table-toppers and defending champions Ajax.

PSV vs PEC Zwolle Head-to-Head

The Lightbulbs have 20 wins from their last 23 games against Zwolle. The visitors have two wins to their name while one match in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May when the Eindhoven outfit ran riot in a convincing 4-2 victory on home turf.

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

PEC Zwolle form guide: L-L-D-L-L

PSV vs PEC Zwolle Team News

PSV

Ritsu Doan, Fode Fofana, Mees Kreekels, Richard Ledezma, Noni Madueke and Shurandy Sambo (ACL) are all unavailable due to injury. Cody Gakpo is back in training after suffering a concussion.

Injuries: Ritsu Doan, Fode Fofana, Mees Kreekels, Richard Ledezma, Noni Madueke, Shurandy Sambo

Suspension: None

PEC Zwolle

Mees de Wit, Sai van Wermeskerken and Pelle Clement have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Injury: Mees de Wit, Sai van Wermeskerken, Pelle Clement

Suspension: None

PSV vs PEC Zwolle Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Jordan Teze; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Marko van Ginkel, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo; Eran Zahavi

PEC Zwolle Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Konstantinos Lamprou (GK); Yuta Nakayama, Bram van Polen, Sam Kersten, Mark Pabai; Dean Huiberts, Rico Strieder; Daishawn Redan, Mustafa Seymak, Gervane Kastaneer; Slobodan Tedic

PSV vs PEC Zwolle Prediction

The hosts are overwhelming favorites and barring an unlikely upset, the home side should easily secure the victory. A win for PSV would keep the pressure on Ajax at the summit, while PEC Zwolle's poor form does not offer much hope for them.

The difference in class between the two sides is very much evident and we are backing Roger Schmidt's side to secure maximum points in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: PSV 3-0 PEC Zwolle

Edited by Shardul Sant