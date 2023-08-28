PSV vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30, 2023

PSV welcome Rangers to the Philips Stadion for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Wednesday (August 30).

The two teams drew 2-2 in Glasgow in the first leg last week. Rangers took the lead twice, but PSV responded, including an 80th-minute equaliser from Luuk de Jong, to force a share of the spoils.

PSV did not have a league game at the weekend, so they head into the decisive second leg with a week's rest. Rangers, meanwhile, were in action in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, winning 2-0 at Ross County. Kemar Roofe and James Tavernier scored four minutes apart in the first half for the team's second league win in as many outings.

Interestingly, in the first leg of the playoffs last season, the two teams had also played a 2-2 draw. Rangers then won 1-0 away in to book their spot in the group stage and will look to repeat that.

PSV vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the tenth time, with PSV leading 4-1.

Rangers'' four wins against PSV have come on their travels, including a 1-0 win in the second leg last season.

PSV have not scored in their last three home outings against Rangers, who have scored five times.

The two teams have been evenly matched in recent meetings, with one away win apiece and three draws.

PSV have had an unbeaten start to the season, while Rangers are unbeaten since losing their Premiership opener earlier this month.

PSV vs Rangers Prediction

PSV have enjoyed a flying start to the season, going unbeaten in six games. They have scored at least twice in five games. They're are on a 15-game unbeaten run at home in competitive games, winning 13.

Meanwhile, Rangers have been in solid form recently, scoring at least twice in five of their last six outing. They have only one away win in three games, though. Nonetheless, they have won three of their four away meetings at PSV.

Both teams are in good form and were closely matched in the first-leg draw last week, but PSV dominated possession (70%). Just like the first leg, expect the second to be a close affair.

However, with home advantage, a desire to avenge their defeat from last season and a week's rest should do the trick for the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: PSV 2-1 Rangers

PSV vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Luuk de Jong to score or assist any time - Yes