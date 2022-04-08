PSV vs RKC Waalwijk prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

PSV Eindhoven will welcome RKC Waalwijk to the Philips Stadion for a matchday 29 fixture in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Leicester City in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. Prior to that, they also shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw away to Twente, where they came from being three goals down to snatch a point at the death.

RKC Waalwijk settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Utrecht on home turf last weekend. Michiel Kramer scored an injury-time equalizer to help his side snatch a point after Quinten Timber put the visitors ahead in the first half.

PSV's draw saw them lose ground to Ajax in the title race. They remain second but are now four points behind the defending champions. Waalwijk sit in 14th spot on 28 points, six points above the dropzone.

PSV vs RKC Waalwijk Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 54 occasions in the past and PSV have been vastly superior with 40 wins to their name. Eight matches ended in a share of the spoils, while Sunday's visitors were victorious in six previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021. Yorbe Vertessen scored a brace to guide PSV to a 4-1 away victory.

The hosts are currently on a 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning 10 matches and drawing four games in this sequence. Waalwijk have just one win from their last eight league games.

PSV form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Waalwijk form guide: D-W-D-L-L

PSV vs RKC Waalwijk Team News

PSV

Ryan Thomas, Phillipp Mwene, Cody Gakpo and Shurandy Sambo have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Ryan Thomas, Phillipp Mwene, Cody Gakpo, Shurandy Sambo

Suspension: None

RKC Waalwijk

David Min and Sebbe Augustijns are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: David Min, Sebbe Augustijns

Suspension: None

PSV vs RKC Waalwijk Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Junior; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Joey Veerman, Mario Gotze, Nony Madueke; Eran Zahavi

RKC Waalwijk Predicted XI (5-3-2): Etienne Vaessen (GK); Luuk Wouters, Ahmed Touba, Dario Van den Buijs, Melle Meulensteen, Shawn Adewoye; Richard van der Venne, Vurnon Anita, Yassin Oukili; Jens Odgaard, Michiel Kramer

PSV vs RKC Waalwijk Prediction

PSV's title challenge is in danger of frittering away and they need a win to keep them on Ajax's tail. Waalwijk have also improved in recent weeks, which has boosted their chances of avoiding relegation.

The home side are overwhelming favorites and, barring an unlikely upset, they should stroll to a comfortable victory. We are backing Roger Schmidt's side to secure a convincing win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: PSV 3-0 Waalwijk

