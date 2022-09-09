PSV vs RKC Waalwijk prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022-23 

PSV Eindhoven and RKC Waalwijk will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday six fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game off a 1-1 draw against Bodo Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on the same ground on Thursday. Albert Gronbaek put the visitors ahead on the stroke of half-time before Cody Gakpo put PSV on level terms just past the hour mark.

Waalwijk, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a comfortable 5-2 home win over Excelsior in the league last weekend. Five players got on the scoresheet to help Joseph Oosting's side claim all three points.

The win helped them climb to eighth spot in the standings, with six points from five games. Meanwhile, PSV are fourth with 12 points from five games following their 2-1 defeat to Twente last weekend. They are three points off leaders Ajax.

PSV vs RKC Waalwijk Head-to-Head

PSV have 41 wins from their last 55 games against Waalwijk. Sunday's visitors have been victorious on six occasions, while eight games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April, where goals in either half from Joey Veerman and Jordan Teze helped PSV to a routine 2-0 home win.

PSV form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

RKC Waalwijk form guide: W-D-L-D-D

PSV vs RKC Waalwijk Team News

PSV

Noni Madueke, Mauro Junior, Yorbe Vertessen, Marco van Ginkel, Oscar Boscagli and Luuk de Jong have been sidelined by injury. Fredrik Oppegard is a doubt.

Injured: Noni Madueke, Mauro Junior, Oscar Boscagli, Luuk de Jong, Marco van Ginkel

Doubtful: Fredrik Oppegard

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

RKC Waalwijk

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

PSV vs RKC Waalwijk Predicted XIs

PSV Eindhoven (4-3-3): Walter Benitez, Jordan Teze, Andre Ramalho, Jarrad Branthwaite, Philipp Max, Ibrahim Sangare, Joey Veerman, Xavi Simons, Ismael Saibari, Carlos Vinicius, Cody Gakpo

RKC Waalwijk (5-3-2): Etienne Vaessen (GK); Thierry Lutonda, Dario Van den Buijs, Jurien Gaari, Julian Lelieveld; Pelle Clement, Vurnon Anita, Iliass Bel Hassani; Florian Jozefzzon, Michiel Kramer

PSV vs RKC Waalwijk Prediction

PSV have not been in the best of form in the last few weeks, but Ruud van Nistelrooy's side should still have enough firepower to see off Waalwijk.

The Eindhoven outfit would like to get back on track and are likely to start the game at a fast pace. Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. The hosts should claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: PSV 4-1 RKC Waalwijk

