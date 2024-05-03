PSV vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024

PSV will welcome Sparta Rotterdam to the Philips Stadion in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

With three games left to play, the hosts have a comfortable nine-point lead over second-placed Feyenoord at the top of the league standings. They just need a point from this match to lift the trophy for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

They registered a thumping 8-0 away win over Heerenveen last week to take their goalscoring tally to three digits for the season. Guus Til and Malik Tillman bagged first-half braces while Luuk de Jong was also on the scoresheet in the second half.

The visitors have been in good touch recently, with four wins in their last five league games. In their previous outing, Tobias Lauritsen's second-half strike helped them register a 1-0 home win over Volendam.

PSV vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 128 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings with 76 wins. The visitors have got the better of the hosts 24 times and 28 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings against the visitors, recording nine wins and keeping six clean sheets.

The visitors have won four of their last five league outings while scoring 13 goals.

The hosts have registered four consecutive wins, scoring 21 goals while conceding just once.

Sparta Rotterdam have recorded just two wins against the hosts in the 21st century, with both coming at home.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors scoring just six goals.

PSV vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

Boeren have won five of their last six league outings, keeping four clean sheets. They have scored a staggering 19 goals in their last three league outings and 11 in their last two home games. They have enjoyed an unbeaten streak at home across all competitions this season.

They are unbeaten at home against Sparta since 1995, dropping points just twice, and are strong favorites. While Sergiño Dest and Noa Lang are sidelined with injuries, Peter Bosz has an in-form squad at his disposal and is likely to field a strong starting XI as he looks to help his men win the league title in front of the home crowd.

De Kasteelheren have registered two back-to-back wins and will look to make it three on the trot. While they have won their last two away games, scoring seven goals, they have been the second-best side in this fixture.

With that in mind and considering the current goalscoring form of the hosts, PSV are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSV 4-1 Sparta Rotterdam

PSV vs Sparta Rotterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Luuk de Jong to score or assist any time - Yes