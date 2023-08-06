PSV vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023

PSV welcome Sturm Graz to the Philips Stadion for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Tuesday (August 8).

Both teams have qualified directly for the third round of the qualifiers. PSV finished second in the Eredivisie last season, while Sturm also finished second in the Austrian Bundesliga last season to secure a berth in the third qualifying round for the second straight year.

PSV played their first competitive game of the season in the Johan Cruyff Shield final on Friday. Noa Lang's second-half strike helped them to a 1-0 win over arch-rivals Feyenoord. It was their fourth win on the spin, including friendlies.

Storm, meanwhile, have enjoyed a winning start to their Austrian Bundesliga campaign, winning 2-0 at home over LASK on Saturday.

PSV last qualified for the Champions League group stage in the 2018-19 campaign and are the 1987-88 champions. Sturm, meanwhile, last played in the group stage of the competition in the 2000-01 campaign.

PSV vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice, with both meetings taking place in the group stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League. PSV won both meetings, including 2-0 at home.

PSV have had one defeat at home against Austrian opponents.

Sturm are winless on their travels against Dutch teams. Overall, they have recorded just three wins in 12 meetings.

Sturm have kept clean sheets in their two Bundesliga games this season. They have conceded away against Dutch teams in European competitions.

The visitors have one win in 11 away games in European competitions.

PSV vs Sturm Graz Prediction

PSV have won their last three home games in Europe without conceding. They have a solid home record against Austrian opponents.

Sturm, meanwhile, have enjoyed a winning start to their campaign, losing once in 12 games across competitions. Nonetheless, considering PSV's solid home record, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: PSV 2-1 Sturm

PSV vs Sturm Graz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Szymon Wlodarczyk to score or assist any time - Yes