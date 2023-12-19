PSV vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21st 2023

Reigning champions PSV will get their title defense underway against Twente at the Philips Stadion in the KNVB Cup second round on Thursday.

The hosts head into the match on a 17-game unbeaten run across all competitions. They maintained their 100% record in the Eredivisie on Sunday, registering a comfortable 4-0 win over AZ Alkmaar. Ismael Saibari and Sergiño Dest were on the scoresheet in the first half and Luuk de Jong bagged a brace.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league outings since a 3-0 loss to the hosts in the Eredivisie last month. They met Sparta Rotterdam in their previous league outing on Sunday with Naci Ünüvar bagging the equalizer in the first minute of added time as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

They have been eliminated from the round of 16 in their last two appearances in the competition and will look to leave a better record of themselves this time around.

PSV vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 141 times across all competitions thus far, with nine meetings taking place in the KNVB Cup. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with a 66-27 lead in wins and 48 games have ended in draws.

They met in the Eredivisie just last month, with the PSV recording a 3-0 away win.

In their nine meetings in the KNVB Cup, the hosts have six wins to their name, while the visitors have been able to record three wins, with two of them coming on penalties.

Twente are unbeaten in their last five away games across all competitions, with three games ending in draws.

The visitors are winless in their last 10 away meetings against the hosts, suffering eight defeats.

PSV vs Twente Prediction

Boeren have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home this season, recording 10 wins in 12 games. They have won nine of their last 10 games across all competitions and are strong favorites. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last four home games and will look to build on that defensive form here.

Peter Bosz should welcome back Noa Lang to the starting XI as the winger is back in full training. Armando Obispo was absent in their league win over AZ Alkmaar and is expected to sit this one out.

The Tukkers have just one win against the hosts across all competitions since 2013 and their last away win came in 2012. They are winless in their last five away games this season, scoring 11 goals while conceding six times in that period.

Robin Pröpper left the pitch against Spart Rotterdam with a head injury and is unlikely to start here. Alec van Hoorenbeeck replaced him had a poor outing and was at fault for conceding a penalty, so he might not get the nod to start in this match.

The hosts have suffered just one loss in all competitions and, considering their recent record against the visitors, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSV 3-1 Twente

PSV vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Luuk de Jong to score or assist any time - Yes