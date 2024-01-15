PSV vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2024

Reigning champions PSV will get their title defense underway with a home game against Twente at the Philips Stadion in the 2023-24 KNVB Cup second round on Wednesday.

The match was originally scheduled to take place last month but had to be postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Phillips Stadion following a spell of heavy rain.

The hosts maintained their 100% record in the Eredivisie on Sunday, as Luuk de Jong's hat-trick helped them register a 3-1 win over Excelsior in their first official game of 2024.

The visitors played AZ Alkmaar in their first match of the year in the Eredivisie on Saturday. Manfred Ugalde's brace helped them register a comeback win and get 2024 off to a winning start.

PSV vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 141 times across all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 66 wins. The visitors have 27 wins in this fixture and 48 games have ended in draws.

They have squared off nine times in the KNVB Cup. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors in these meetings with a 6-1 lead in wins and two games ending in draws.

They met in the Eredivisie earlier this season in November, with PSV recording a 3-0 away win.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 18 games across all competitions, recording 15 wins.

Twente are unbeaten in their last five away games across all competitions, though three games in that period have ended in draws.

The hosts have suffered just one loss against the visitors in their last 19 meetings, with that loss coming in their away meeting in the Eredivisie last season.

The visitors are winless in their last 10 away meetings against the hosts, suffering eight defeats.

PSV vs Twente Prediction

Boeren have suffered just one loss across all competitions this season. At home, they are unbeaten in all competitions since November 2022 and will look to keep that run intact here. They have suffered just eight losses at home against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Peter Bosz will be without the services of Ismael Saibari for the match as the attacker is on international duty at the 2023 AFCON with Morocco. Hirving Lozano missed the league match against Eredivisie with a hip injury and is a doubt for this match.

The Tukkers recorded a comeback 2-1 win in their first match of the year on Saturday and will look to continue that form here. They have suffered just one loss in their last 12 games, excluding friendlies, with that loss coming against PSV in November.

There are no fresh absentees for head coach Joseph Oosting ahead of the trip to Eindhoven. Robin Pröpper picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the league match against AZ and is suspended for the next league games but he is allowed to be included in the squad for this match.

While both teams look to be in good touch at the moment, considering PSV's home advantage and better record in this fixture, they should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSV 2-1 Twente

PSV vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Luuk de Jong to score or assist any time - Yes