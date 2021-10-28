PSV vs Twente prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

PSV will host FC Twente at Philips Stadion for matchday 11 of the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 5-0 away thrashing at the hands of rivals Ajax in a top-of-the-table clash last Sunday. Five different men got on the scoresheet for the defending champions.

Twente secured progress in the KNVB Beker Courtsey of a 2-0 away victory over OSS '20 on Wednesday. Ramiz Zerrouki scored a brace to ensure his side scaled through to the next round.

They will turn their attention to league action, where they sit in seventh spot with 15 points from 10 matches. PSV Eindhoven sit in second spot on 21 points, four points behind pacesetters Ajax.

PSV vs Twente Head-to-Head

PSV have 22 wins from their last 46 games against Twente. The two sides shared the spoils on 19 occasions while Twente have just five wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in February when goals from Donyell Malen and Eran Zahavi helped PSV secure a comfortable 3-0 victory on home turf.

Saturday's hosts have lost two matches on the bounce, having won three matches consecutively. Twente have lost just one of their last seven Eredivisie games.

PSV from guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Twente form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-W

PSV vs Twente Team News

PSV

The hosts have several players sidelined by fitness issues. Ritsu Doan (knee), Mees Kreekels (knee), Cody Gakpo (ankle), Richard Ledezma (knee) and Shurandy Sambo (ACL) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Furthermore, Noni Madueke, Fode Fofana, Jeremy Antonisse, Mohammed Amin Doudah and Fredrik Oppegard are all doubts for the game.

Injuries: Ritsu Doan, Mees Kreekels, Cody Gakpo, Richard Ledezma, Shurandy Sambo

Doubtful: Noni Madueke, Fode Fofana, Jeremy Antonisse, Mohammed Amin Doudah and Fredrik Oppegard

Suspension: None

Twente

Wout Brama, Vaclav Cerny (knee), Manfred Ugalde and Luca Everink (hamstring) are all unavailable.

Furthermore, Jody Lukoki and Kik Pierie (back) are doubts for the trip to Eindhoven.

Injuries: Wout Brama, Vaclav Cerny, Manfred Ugalde, Luca Everink

Doubtful: Jody Lukoki, Kik Pierie

Suspension: None

PSV vs Twente Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Jordan Teze; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Marko van Ginkel, Mario Gotze, Carlos Vinicius; Eran Zahavi

Twente Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lars Unnerstall (GK); Jayden Oostarwolde, Robin Propper, Mees Hilgers, Giovanni Trouppe; Michal Sadilek, Jesse Bosch; Dimitrios Limnios, Michel Vlap, Daan Rots; Ricky van Wolfswinkel

PSV vs Twente Prediction

PSV need to get back to winning ways to avoid falling further behind Ajax in their race for the title. Twente have impressed this season but the home side are in a different class.

Despite their numerous injury concerns, we are backing Roger Schmidt's side to secure maximum points.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: PSV 3-1 Twente

Edited by Shardul Sant