PSV vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2025

PSV will entertain Union Saint-Gilloise at the Philips Stadium in their UEFA Champions League campaign opener on Tuesday. The visitors are making their debut in the competition and will look to leave a good account of themselves here.

The hosts resumed their Eredivisie campaign after the international break with a comfortable 5-3 away win over NEC last week. Ricardo Pepi bagged a first-half brace while Jerdy Schouten picked up two assists. They made it to the round of 16 of the Champions League last season.

Les Unionistes won their first league title in 90 years, which helped them secure a place in the league phase of the Champions League this season. They extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to seven games with a 1-0 away triumph over Dender in the Belgian Pro League last week. Kevin Rodríguez scored an 87th-minute winner in that match.

PSV vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Lampen have squared off against Belgian teams 10 times in all competitions. They have four wins to their name while suffering five defeats.

The visitors have met Dutch teams thrice, with all three meetings taking place in the UEFA Europa League last season. They have seen conclusive results in these games, recording two wins.

The hosts have won just one of their last four games in the Champions League. Three of their four wins in the league phase of the competition last season were registered at home.

Union Saint-Gilloise are unbeaten in their last nine competitive away games, recording seven wins while keeping six clean sheets.

Rood-witten have scored in each of their last 16 UEFA club competition matches at home.

PSV vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Lampen have seen conclusive results in their last six competitive home games, recording five wins. They have scored at least four goals in each of these wins. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last 11 UEFA club competition group/league matches at home.

Les Unionistes have enjoyed a seven-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, keeping four consecutive clean sheets. Interestingly, their three defeats in the league phase of the Europa League last season were registered on their travels. Notably, they won their two away meetings against Dutch teams (1-0 against Twente and 2-1 against Ajax) in the Europa League last season.

Rood-witten have a good home record in UEFA competitions and, considering their goalscoring record this season, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSV 2-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

PSV vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

