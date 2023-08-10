PSV vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2023

PSV will get their 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign underway against Utrecht at the Philips Stadion on Saturday.

The hosts finished second in the league standings last season and will look to go all the way this season. They have recorded back-to-back wins in their two competitive games this season, defeating Ajax 1-0 in the Johan Cruyff Shield last week and defeating Sturm Graz 4-1 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Wednesday.

The visitors will play their first competitive match of the season on Saturday and in their last friendly of the pre-season, they defeated Espanyol 3-0 at home last week.

PSV vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 141 times in all competitions since 1956. As expected, the hosts have been the better side in these games with 86 wins. The visitors have 22 wins to their name and 33 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors, recording four wins in that period. The last meeting between the two teams in February ended in a 2-2 draw at Saturday's venue.

The hosts have won five games in a row, including friendlies while the visitors have just two wins in their last five games in all competitions.

The hosts have won 27 of their last 28 home meetings against the visitors.

The hosts have scored at least three goals in nine of their last 10 home meetings against the visitors in the Eredivisie.

The hosts have scored 22 goals in their last six home meetings against the visitors while conceding just three goals and keeping three clean sheets.

PSV vs Utrecht Prediction

Lampen are on a five-game winning run at the moment and have looked solid in their two competitive games thus far, scoring five goals while conceding just once. They have a solid home record against the visitors and are strong favorites in this match.

Utreg will play their first competitive match of the season on Saturday and might be a bit rusty. They recorded just two wins in the pre-season. They have suffered three defeats in their last four away games and might struggle here.

PSV have kick-started their 2023-24 campaign on a positive note and, considering their dominance at home against their northern rivals, we expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSV 2-1 Utrecht

PSV vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Luuk de Jong to score or assist any time - Yes