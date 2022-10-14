PSV vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022 

PSV Eindhoven will welcome Utrecht to the Philipps Stadion on matchday ten in the Eredivisie on Sunday (October 16).

The hosts are coming off a rampaging 5-0 victory over FC Zurich in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. Joey Veerman scored a brace to inspire the rout. PSV will now turn their attention to the league, where they are third with 21 points garnered from nine games.

In thir last Eredivisie outing, they claimed a narrow 1-0 victory at Heerenven, with Cody Gakpo scoring the winner 15 minutes from time.

Utrecht, meanwhile, are in ninth spot in the standings with 12 points to show for their efforts after nine games. They were on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat against AZ Alkmaar at home. Myron van Bredorode and Yukinari Sugawara scored in either half to guide the visitors to victory.

PSV vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed 111 times. PSV have dominated proceedings with 74 wins to Utrecht's 17.

Their most recent meeting in March saw PSV claim a 1-0 away win.

PSV have the best home record in the league, winning all four games.

Three of Utrecht's four away league games this season have produced at least four goals, with both teams scoring at least twice in each of them.

PSV have scored at least two oals in three of their four league games at home this season.

PSV have kept a clean sheet in just two of their eight home games across competitions.

PSV vs Utrecht Prediction

PSV have gotten back on track with three consecutive wins across competitions following their shock 3-0 defeat to Cambuur. A win for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side on Sunday will see them go top of the pile.

Utrecht will fancy their chances of an upset, but PSV should claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: PSV 4-1 Utrecht

PSV vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV to win

Tip 2 - Over 3.5 goals

Tip 3 - PSV to win the first half

Tip 4 - PSV to score 2+ goals

Tip 5 - Both teams to score

