PSV vs Utrecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

PSV dropped points away to Heerenveen last week and face a tricky home game against fourth-placed Utrecht in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

Five points ahead of their visitors, the Eindhoven giants can go top of the table with a win. That may only be a short-lived lead, though, with both Ajax and Feynoord, the first and second-placed teams, in action later.

Utrecht have been great at home but have struggled in away games and will have a real challenge on their hands in this trip to the Philips Stadion.

PSV vs Utrecht Head-to-Head

PSV have expectedly dominated this rivalry, having won 26 of the 34 games played. Utrecht have only claimed two wins, with the rest of the games finishing in draws.

Utrecht held PSV to a 1-1 draw the last time the two sides met back in May.

PSV form guide (Eredivisie): D-W-W-W-L

Utrecht form guide (Eredivisie): W-L-L-W-W

PSV vs Utrecht team news

PSV

PSV continue to resemble a hospital, with their injury crisis showing no signs of abating. They might miss as many as eight players for this game.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero, Philipp Max, Eran Zahavi, Jordan Teze, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Thomas, Richard Ledezma, Noni Madueke

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Utrecht

Utrecht will miss the services of midfielder Sander Van de Streek in this crucial encounter. Tommy St. Jago and Christopher Mamengi are also doubtful for the trip to Eindhoven.

Injured: Sander van de Streek, Tommy St. Jago

Doubtful: Christopher Mamengi, Sylian Mokono

Suspended: None

PSV vs Utrecht predicted XI

PSV (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel; Philipp Mwene, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Junior; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Bruma, Mario Gotze, Ritsu Doan; Carlos Vinicius

Utrecht (4-2-3-1): Maarten Paes; Hidde ter Avest, Mark van der Maarel, Mike van der Hoorn, Django Warmerdam; Quinten Timber, Adam Maher; Simon Gustafson, Bart Ramselaar, Remco Balk; Anastasios Douvikas

PSV vs Utrecht Prediction

Despite a strong start to the season, Utrecht have struggled on the road. They have a really poor record at the Philips Stadion as well. PSV will be disappointed at the lackluster draw away to Heerenveen last weekend and will be determined to set the record straight here.

Led by Bruma and Vinicius's goalscoring prowess and the guile of Mario Gotze in midfield, they seem to have enough quality in their ranks to overcome Utrecht. We are going for a home win in this one.

Prediction: PSV 2-1 Utrecht

Edited by Peter P