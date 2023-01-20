PSV vs Vitesse Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023

PSV will entertain Vitesse at the Philips Stadion in Eredivisie action on Saturday (January 21).

The hosts are winless in their last three league games. PSV are coming off a 2-2 draw by Fortuna Sittard, their second straight stalemate. After Inigo Cordoba had given Fortuna the lead, Xavi Simmons and Ibrahim Sangare put PSG in front, but Burak Yilmaz forced a share of the spoils in injury time.

Vitesse, meanwhile, are winless in their last five league games, drawing four. In their previous outing, they were held to a goalless draw by NEC at home.

Eredivisie @eredivisie



Feyenoord verstevigt koppositie, AZ stijgt naar 2e plek en FC Volendam vindt aansluiting De #stand na 16 speelrondes.Feyenoord verstevigt koppositie, AZ stijgt naar 2e plek en FC Volendam vindt aansluiting De #stand na 16 speelrondes.Feyenoord verstevigt koppositie, AZ stijgt naar 2e plek en FC Volendam vindt aansluiting 👀 https://t.co/WX4bnmyB7b

PSV (32) are fourth after 16 games, while Vitesse (15) are 14th.

PSV vs Vitesse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 83 times across cmpetitions since their first meeting in 1955. PSV kead 55-10.

PSV have won eight of their last nine home games against Vitesse.

The visitors have scored at least twice n their last three games against Vitesse.

After winning their first six home games in Eredivisie, PSV are winless in their last two, failing to score as well. Vitesse, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four away Eredivisie games.

PSV recorded a league double over Vitesse last season, scoring seven unanswered goals across both games.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in six of their last eight meetings at home against Vitesse.

PSV have the best attacking record in Eredivisie this season, scoring 44 goals in 16 games, while Vitesse have netted 18.

PSV vs Vitesse Prediction

The hosts have failed to score in their last two home games but have scored at least once in their last 20 against the visitors at their home ground.

Vitesse, meanwhile, have scored in their last four away games. Nonetheless, as they have picked up just a couple of wins at PSV since 2002, the hosts should come out on top.

Prediction: PSV 2-1 Vitesse

PSV vs Vitesse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: PSV to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Xavi Simons to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes