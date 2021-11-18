PSV vs Vitesse prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

PSV Eindhoven and Vitesse will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 13 fixture on Saturday.

The two sides will be looking to build on from their respective victories before the international break.

The hosts secured the maximum points with a convincing 4-1 away victory over Fortuna Sittard. Bruma stepped off the bench at halftime to score a second-half brace in the game.

Nikolai Frederiksen and Riechedly Bazoer scored first-half goals to inspire Vitesse to a 2-1 victory over Utrecht on home turf.

PSV's victory helped them draw level on 27 points with table-toppers Ajax at the summit of the table. Vitesse sit in fifth spot on 22 points.

PSV vs Vitesse Head-to-Head

PSV have 32 wins from their last 45 matches against Vitesse. Nine games ended in a share of the spoils while Saturday's visitors have four wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in February. Mario Gotze scored a late brace to help PSV complete a 3-1 home win after Armando Broja had put Vitesse ahead in the first half.

PSV form guide: W-D-W-L-L

Vitesse form guide: W-L-W-L-W

PSV vs Vitesse Team News

PSV

The home side have been decimated by injuries and currently have the majority of their first-team squad on the treatment table.

Mees Kreekels (knee), Yorbe Vertessen (ribs), Jordan Teze (hamstring), Cody Gakpo (ankle), Davy Propper (leg), Ryan Thomas (knee), Eran Zahavi (knee), Richard Ledezma (knee) and Shurandy Sambo (ACL) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Furthermore, Noni Madueke and Fode Fofana are doubts for Vitesse's visit

Injuries: Ritsu Doan, Mees Kreekels, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Thomas, Eran Zahavi, Richard Ledezma, Shurandy Sambo, Yorbe Vertessen

Doubtful: Noni Madueke, Fode Fofana, Armando Obispo

Vitesse

There are no new injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors. However, Daan Reiziger still remains out with a wrist injury.

Injuries: Daan Reiziger

Suspension: None

Doubtful: None

PSV vs Vitesse Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Ritsu Doan; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Marko van Ginkel, Mario Gotze, Carlos Vinicius; Maximiliano Romero

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-4-3): Markus Schubert (GK); Jacib Rasmussen, Riechedly Bazoer, Danilho Doekhi; Maximilian Wittek, Sondre Tronstad, Matus Bero, Elazar Dasa; Lois Openda, Thomas Buitink, Nikolai Frederiksen

PSV vs Vitesse Prediction

Despite the absence of several key players, PSV Eindhoven are still favorites to emerge triumphant in front of their own fans.

Vitesse are also in fine form and are likely to get on the scoresheet but we are backing the hosts to narrowly edge a thrilling contest.

Prediction: PSV 3-2 Vitesse

