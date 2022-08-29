PSV vs Volendam prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022-23

PSV Eindhoven and Volendam will battle for three points in a rescheduled Eredivisie matchday three fixture at Phillips Stadion on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a resounding 6-1 away victory over Excelsior on Sunday. Ibrahim Sangare scored a first-half brace to set the pace, while Xavi Simmons added a second-half brace of his own.

FC Volendam secured maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Twente. Lequincio Zeefuik stepped off the bench to score the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

The victory helped the newly-promoted side climb to 10th place in the table, with four points from three matches. PSV sit in third spot on nine points, three points behind table-toppers Ajax with a game in hand.

PSV vs Volendam Head-to-Head

PSV have been vastly superior in 56 previous matches played against Volendam. The Eindhoven outfit have 40 wins to their name and 10 matches ended in a share of the spoils, while Wednesday's visitors were victorious on just six occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2021 in the round of 16 of the KNVB Beker. Nonny Madueke and Denzel Dumfries scored second-half goals to inspire PSV to a 2-0 away win.

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Voldendam form guide: W-L-D

PSV vs Volendam Team News

PSV

The hosts have a raft of injury concerns to worry about. Richard Ledezma, Noni Madueke, Mauro Junior, Yorbe Vertessen, Marco van Ginkel, Oscar Boscagli and Luuk de Jong have all been sidelined by injury concerns.

Injuries: Richard Ledezma, Noni Madueke, Mauro Junior, Yorbe Vertessen, Oscar Boscagli, Luuk de Jong, Marco van Ginkel

Suspension: None

PSV @PSV

Volendam

Josh Flint, Oskar Buur, Calvin Twigt and Achraf Douiri are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Josh Flint, Oskar Buur, Calvin Twigt, Achraf Douiri

Suspension: None

PSV vs Volendam Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitez, Jordan Teze, Andre Ramalho, Jarrad Branthwaite, Philipp Max, Ibrahim Sangare, Joey Veerman, Xavi Simons, Ismael Saibari, Carlos Vinicius, Cody Gakpo

Volendam Predicted XI (4-3-3): Filip Stankovic (GK); Derry Murkin, Damon Mirani, Brian Plat, Dean James; Carel Eiting, Robert Muhren, Benaissa Benamer; Bilal Ould-Chikh, Henk Veerman, Daryl van Mieghem

PSV vs Volendam Prediction

Volendam have impressed since returning to the top-flight but will have to perform a miracle if they are to get anything against PSV.

The hosts are overwhelming favorites despite their barrage of injury concerns and barring an unlikely upset, should cruise to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: PSV 5-0 Voldendam

