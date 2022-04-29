PSV vs Willem II prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

PSV Eindhoven will welcome Willem II to the Philipps Stadion for a matchday 31 fixture in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game off a 2-1 comeback victory away to Cambuur last weekend. Erin Zahavi and Mario Gotze found the back of the net to overturn Patrick Joosten's early opener.

Willem II, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a narrow 1-0 home win over Vitesse. Jizz Hornkamp's fourth-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The win helped the Tilburg outfit move up from the bottom of the standings into 17th spot, although they are still two points away from safety. PSV, meanwhile, sit in second spot, four points behind table-toppers and defending champions Ajax Amsterdam.

PSV vs Willem II Head-to-Head

PSV have 77 wins from their previous 104 mertings against Willem II. The two teams shared the spoils on 13 occasions, while Sunday's visitors have 14 wins to their name.

One of those wins came in their most recent meeting in September 2021. Che Nunnely found the back of the net in the 75th minute to guide his team to a 2-1 win on home turf.

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D.

Willem II form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L.

PSV vs Willem II Team News

PSV

Ryan Thomas, Nony Madueke, Yorbe Vertessen, Olivier Boscagli, Armando Obispo, Phillipp Mwene and Shurandy Sambo have been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Ryan Thomas, Olivier Boscagli, Phillipp Mwene, Shurandy Sambo, Nony Madueke, Armando Obispo.

Doubtful: Yorbe Vertessen.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Willem II

Thijs Oosting, Ringo Meerveld and Thijs Oosting have been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Thijs Oosting, Ringo Meerveld, Thijs Oosting.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

PSV vs Willem II Predicted XIs

PSV Eindhoven (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Jordan Teze, Andre Ramalho, Mauro Junior; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Joey Veerman, Mario Gotze, Ritsu Doan; Eran Zahavi.

Willem II (4-3-3): Timon Wellenreuther (GK); Mats Kohlert, Derrick Kohn, Wessel Dammers, Leeroy Owusu; Dan Crowley, Freek Heerkens, Dries Saddiki; Elton Kabangu, Jizz Hornkamp, Che Nunnely.

PSV vs Willem II Prediction

Willem II are in a battle to avoid relegation and need to garner as many points as possible to extend their stay in the top-flight. PSV Eindhoven, meanwhile, have an outside shot at the title but require a few unlikely Ajax defeats.

Nevertheless, the Eindhoven outfit will still want to end the season as strongly as possible and should claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: PSV 4-0 Willem II.

Edited by Bhargav