Puebla vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2024 

Puebla welcome Club America to the Estadio Cuauhtemoc for a Liga MX round 17 fixture on Friday (April 26).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Club Tijuana last weekend. They took the lead through Miguel Sansores just before the break, but the 32-year-old went from hero to zero as he was sent off in the 55th minute. Second-half goals from Jose Zuniga, Efrain Alvarez and Kevin Castaneda helped Tijuana complete the comeback.

America, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Pachuca in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal. First-half goals from Alex Zendejas and Andres Micolta ensured that the tie was still firmly balanced.

The Eagles turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where their last game was a 2-1 defeat at UNAM Pumas. Despite the loss, they remain at the summit of the points table, having garnered 32 points from 16 games, joint-level with Toluca.

Puebla vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

America have 25 wins and seven losses from their last 55 head-to-head games with Puebla..

Their most recent clash in July 2023 saw America claim a 3-0 home win.

Their last six head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

America's last five games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Puebla's last six league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

America have the best away record in the league with 15 points garnered from nine games.

Puebla have lost their last six league games.

Puebla vs Club America Prediction

Puebla have been by far the worst side in the league and are all-but guaranteed to finish bottom of the standings. Los Camoteros have won just one game all season and are winless in 11 league games, losing 10.

America, meanwhile, have continental distractions as they aim to win a record-extending eighth CAF Champions Cup and first since 2016. However, they will also look to finish top of the regular season in the Liga MX Clausura.

Expect the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Puebla 1-3 America

Tip 1 - America to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - America to score over 1.5 goals