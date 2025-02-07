Puebla vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2025

The Mexican Liga MX returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Puebla and Club America square off at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc on Friday. Andre Jardine’s Club America head into the weekend as one of just two sides yet to suffer defeat in the league this season and will be looking to extend this fine run.

Puebla finally got up and running in the new Liga MX Clausura campaign as they secured a 2-0 victory over Santos Laguna last Sunday.

Before that, Pablo Guede’s side failed to win their opening four matches, losing twice and claiming two draws while scoring three goals and conceding four in that time.

Puebla have picked up five points from the first 15 available to sit 12th in the league standings, level on points with 13th-placed Guadalajara.

Trending

On the other hand, Club America turned in another solid team display last weekend when they thrashed Juarez 4-0 at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.

Jardine’s men have now won all but one of their five league matches this season, with a 1-1 draw against Club Tijuana on January 17 being the exception.

With 13 points from the openinig five games, Club America are currently second in the Liga MX table, only behind Club Leon, who boast a 100% record.

Puebla vs Club America Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Club America holds a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 24 of the last 46 meetings between the two teams.

Puebla have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Club America are unbeaten in 16 of their last 17 games against Guede’s men, claiming 13 wins and three draws since April 2018.

Puebla have failed to win six of their most recent seven Liga MX matches, losing four and picking up two draws since the start of November.

Club America are on a run of six back-to-back away games without defeat in the league, claiming five wins and one draw since the third week of November.

Puebla vs Club America Prediction

While Puebla will be looking to continue from where they left off against Santos, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against Club America, who have flown out of the blocks this season. Jardine’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance over the home side.

Prediction: Puebla 1-3 Club America

Puebla vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of the last eight encounters between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback