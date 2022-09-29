Puebla vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2022

Puebla will entertain Club America at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in the final game of the Liga MX regular season on Friday.

America are atop the league standings and have qualified for the playoffs. The hosts, meanwhile, have booked their place in the repechaje or preliminary round from which four teams will join the top four teams in the playoffs.

Puebla have recorded back-to-back 2-1 wins in the league and will look to end the campaign on a high note. America are undefeated in their last 11 games in the competition and are coming off a 2-1 win over Guadalajara.

The outcome of this game will not impact either team's involvement in the playoffs. However, a win will ensure top spot in the standings for America, while Puebla will look to finish sixth at the expense of Toluca.

Puebla vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have crossed paths 50 times across competitions. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings, leading their southern rivals 25-7 in wins, while 18 games have ended in draws.

America are unbeaten in their last ten games against Los Camoteros, but the last two meetings at Puebla have ended in 1-1 draws.

Puebla's two previous wins against America have come at home, with the last one coming in the Clausura in 2018.

Puebla have played the most draws (10) in the league this season, while America (2) have drawn the fewest games.

America have the most wins (11) this season, while Puebla have the fewest (4) of any team in the upper half of the standings.

America have the best attacking record in Liga MX, outscoring Puebla 36-24.

Puebla vs Club America Prediction

Puebla have just two losses this term, which is one better than Aguilas. They are expected to hold their own, as they have enjoyed an undefeated run at home this season.

America's goalscoring form will be their biggest advantage, but they may not risk players just returning from the international break and should be happy to play for a draw.

Prediction: Puebla 2-2 Club America

Puebla vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Henry Martin to score any time - Yes

