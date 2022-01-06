Puebla vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

Puebla invite Club America to the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in their opening fixture of the Liga MX Clausura phase on Friday.

Club America finished at the top of the standings during the Apertura regular season but were knocked out of the championship playoffs in the quarter-finals by Pumas UNAM.

Puebla finished as the seventh-placed side in the Apertura regular season. They also faced an early exit from the championship playoffs as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Leon, who finished as the runner-up.

Puebla vs Club America Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 47 times across all competitions since 1996. The visiting side have a better record in this fixture, with 24 wins and are currently on a seven-game winning streak against the hosts. Puebla have recorded seven wins while 16 games have ended in a draw.

They last met in Apertura action in August at the Estadio Azteca. The game ended in a 2-0 win for Las Águilas.

Puebla form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Club America form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W

Puebla vs Club America Team News

Puebla

There are no reported injuries or suspensions for the hosts for the season opener.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Club America

The visiting side are expected to be without the services of winger Leonardo Suarez for this game. It is understood that Santiago Solari does not see him as a key player for the upcoming campaign.

There have been three COVID-19 positive cases among the staff and players at the club but as per norm, their identity has not been revealed.

Injured: Leonardo Suarez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Puebla vs Club America Predicted XI

Puebla Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Antony Silva; Lucas Maia, Juan Segovia, Emanuel Gularte; Maximiliano Araújo, Javier Salas, Diego de Buen, George Corral; Pablo Parra; Guillermo Martínez Ayala, Christian Tabó

Club America Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Emanuel Aguilera, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Miguel Layún; Pedro Aquino; Richard Sánchez, Mauro Laínez, Henry Martín, Álvaro Fidalgo; Roger Martínez

Puebla vs Club America Prediction

Club America finished their Apertura campaign with a six-point lead at the top of the standings and lost just twice in their 17 outings. They are expected to make a strong start to their campaign and will be hoping to make quick work of the hosts, who have failed to beat them since 2018.

Prediction: Puebla 1-2 Club America.

