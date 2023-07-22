Puebla vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2023

Puebla and Minnesota United will kickstart their 2023 Leagues Cup campaign when they square off at the Allianz Field on Sunday.

Puebla are coming into the game on the back of a harrowing 3-0 defeat away to Club America in the Liga MX last weekend. Kevin Alvarez, Leonardo Suarez and Julian Quinones all found the back of the net to inspire their side to victory.

Minnesota United, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw on home turf against Los Angeles FC. First-half goals from Carlos Vela and Emanuel Reynoso saw the two sides share the points.

Sunday's game is the opening fixture in Group 5 of the Leagues Cup. Chicago Fire completed the trio of teams in the group.

Puebla vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Puebla are currently on a four-game winless streak and have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions.

Eight of Minnesota United's last 10 games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Puebla are without a win in five away games.

Each of Minnesota United's last six games at home have witnessed goals at both ends.

There have been two goals or more scored in the first half of each of Minnesota United's last six games in all competitions.

Puebla vs Minnesota United Prediction

Puebla are coming into the tournament on a poor run of form, particularly on their travels. A failure to register a positive result here could put the Mexicans on the back foot in the race for qualification to the knockout stage.

Minnesota United, for their part, have blown hot and cold throughout the season but have improved in the last few weeks. Their games tend to be high-scoring affairs with goals at both ends, particularly in the first half, so a fast start to the game can be expected.

The Loon have home advantage and could capitalize on the backing of their supporters. Although Puebla are capable of getting a positive result, we are backing Minnesota United to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Puebla 1-2 Minnesota United

Puebla vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Minnesota United to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals in the first half