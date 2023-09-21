Puebla vs Pumas UNAM Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2023

Puebla host Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Liga MX on Saturday (September 23).

The hosts have been unable to get their campaign off the ground after eight games. With one win, they're 17th out of 18 teams. It has been a disastrous start to the season for head coach Ricardo Carbajal, who was appointed this year.

Los Camoteros will seek to snap their poor run of results, relying on home advantage. Puebla have pocketed six points out of 15 in their last five games at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc. They will take confidence from their 2-1 win over Pumas in their last meeting at home.

Pumas, meanwhile, have won thrice to sit ninth in the standings, level on 12 points Toluca and Atlas. Pumas are five points behind leaders America. With 11 points apiece, Tjuana and Santos are hot on UNAM's heels.

Pumas are on the right track and could produce a better campaign this time. Last season, they finished 14th in the regular phase and did not qualify for the final phase.

They lost their last meeting with Puebla 4-2 at home in March,. Their last win (2-0) over Puebla was in August 2021 in the league.

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Puebla have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games against UNAM.

The hosts have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five home games with UNAM.

Puebla have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five home games.

UNAM have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Puebla have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while UNAM have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Puebla: D-L-W-L-L; UNAM: W-L-W-L-D

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM Prediction

Puebla have scored six goals and conceded 12 this season. Centre-forward Guillermo Martinez has two goals and one assist.

Meanwhile, Juan Dinenno, Gabriel Fernandez and Cesar Huerta have been the leading lights in attack for UNAM, with three goals apiece. Puebla are expected to win this one and kickstart their revival.

Prediction: Puebla 2-1 Pumas

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Puebla

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Puebla to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Pumas to score - Yes