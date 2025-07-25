Puebla vs Santos Laguna Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25th 2025

Puebla set out in search of their first win of the 2025-26 Mexican Liga MX campaign when they play host to Santos Laguna on Friday. Francisco Rodriguez’s men have failed to taste victory on the road since August 2024 and will journey to the Estadio Cuauhtémoc looking to end this dire run.

Puebla were left empty-handed in their second game of the new season as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Mazatlan at the Estadio El Encanto last Saturday.

With that result, Pablo Guede’s side have now gone 12 consecutive matches without a win across all competitions, losing 11 and claiming one draw since February’s 2-0 victory over Club Tijuana.

This poor run of results has been due to their lack of sting in front of goal, where they have scored just six goals since beating Tijuana while allowing 22 at the opposite end of the pitch.

On the other hand, 10-man Santos Laguna were sent crashing back to earth last time out as they fell to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Toluca on home turf.

Before that, Rodriguez’s men kicked off the campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over Pumas UNAM on July 13, a result which brought their seven-game losing streak in all competitions to an end.

While Santos Laguna will be looking to bounce back this weekend, they have failed to win four of their last five visits to the Estadio Cuauhtémoc since May 2021 (3L, 1D).

Puebla vs Santos Laguna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Santos Laguna hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 19 of the last 46 meetings between the two teams.

Puebla have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.

Santos are on a run of 16 straight competitive away games without a win, losing 14 and claiming two draws since beating MLS side Atlanta United on penalties in the Leagues Cup back in August 2024.

Puebla have failed to win eight of their nine home games in 2025, losing seven and picking up one draw since the turn of the year.

Puebla vs Santos Laguna Prediction

While Puebla’s form is currently nothing to write home about, Santos have struggled to pick up results on their travels.

That said, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc.

Prediction: Puebla 1-1 Santos Laguna

Puebla vs Santos Laguna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: First to score - Puebla (The hosts have opened the scoring in seven of their last nine games against Santos)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five meetings)

