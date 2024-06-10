Puerto Rico vs Anguilla Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2024

Puerto Rico and Anguilla will trade tackles in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The hosts are coming into the game following a goalless draw away to El Salvador last week.

Anguilla, meanwhile, suffered a 4-0 bashing at home to Suriname. Tyrone Conraad scored a brace for the visitors while Shaquille Pinas scored in the 62nd minute. Steven Austin's unfortunate 87th-minute own goal completed the rout.

The loss left them in fourth spot in Group F on zero points. Puerto Rico are third on one point after one game.

Puerto Rico vs Anguilla Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on four occasions in the past, with Puerto Rico winning all four.

Their most recent clash came in November 2019 when Puerto Rico claimed a 3-0 victory in the CONCACAF Nations League.

The last four head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Nine of Puerto Rico's last 11 games have produced three goals or more.

Anguilla have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Three of the four head-to-head games witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Puerto Rico remained in 160th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Anguilla are placed 209th.

Puerto Rico form guide: D-L-D-W-W Anguilla form guide: L-L-W-D-D

Puerto Rico vs Anguilla Prediction

Puerto Rico are the overwhelming favorites and, barring an unimaginable upset, should cruise to victory. The Blue Hurricane also have home advantage in their favor and will want to stamp their authority early on. Charlie Trout's side are already playing catch-up in the table and will be wary of losing further ground to Suriname and El Salvador in the race for qualification for the next round.

Anguilla, for their part, needed penalties to eliminate the Turks and Caicos Islands in the last round of the qualifiers to get to this stage. However, their chances of progression out of this group are slim and in many ways, they are the minnows in the group.

Goal difference could be crucial to deciding the top two in this group and Puerto Rico are likely to go all out for a convincing win. We are backing the hosts to cruise to a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Puerto Rico 5-0 Anguilla

Puerto Rico vs Anguilla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Puerto Rico to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Puerto Rico to win both halves