Puerto Rico vs Antigua Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th September 2023

Puerto Rico will play host to Antigua at New Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday.

Puerto Rico vs Antigua Preview

The hosts are in search of a second win in Group D of League B following their 6-1 success in their opening game against the Bahamas. Puerto Rico sit atop the group tied on three points with Guyana, who crushed Antigua and Barbuda 5-1 also in an away fixture. They will hope to extend their home winning streak to four.

Los Boricuas earned promotion from League C following their performance at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League and are looking to progress to League A. They would need to finish among the two top teams in Group D to achieve that dream. They are already on the right track, with a further win moving them a step closer.

Antigua and Barbuda were handed a serious correction at home in their first group game. Omari Glasgow emerged as their most feared nemesis, hitting a hat-trick for Guyana. Antigua now sit third in the group tied on zero points with bottom-placed Bahamas.

The Benna Boys competed in League B in the previous edition but were unable to progress, maintaining their ranking of 20th to stay in the league. Antigua have won thrice in their last five trips and could be inspired by that record to make a statement at the Robinson National Stadium. Antigua defeated Puerto Rico in their last meeting.

Puerto Rico vs Antigua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Puerto Rico have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Puerto Rico have scored 14 goals and conceded five in their last five matches.

Puerto Rico have played eight CONCACAF Nations League matches, winning six as opposed to 12 appearances and six wins for Antigua.

Antigua have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Puerto Rico have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Antigua have won once and lost four times.

Puerto Rico vs Antigua Prediction

Joel Burgo was man of the match against the Bahamas, with three goals scored. He will relish the prospect of another success, this time in front of home fans. Puerto Rico’s only defeat against Antigua happened at the 2016 Caribbean Cup, when they fell to a 2-1 loss.

Antigua need to avoid another defeat which could jeopardize their campaign in Group D. But do they currently have the skills and strength to withstand Puerto Rico at home?

Puerto Rico come into the game as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Puerto Rico 3-1 Antigua

Puerto Rico vs Antigua Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Puerto Rico to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Puerto Rico to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Antigua to score - Yes