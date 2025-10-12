Puerto Rico vs Argentina Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2025

Argentina are back in action on Monday when they go head-to-head with Puerto Rico in a friendly fixture at the Chase Stadium. Ranked 155th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, Puerto Rico will look to test themselves against a star-studded Albiceleste and secure a historic result in Miami.

Puerto Rico brought their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign to an end on a positive note last time out as they secured a 2-1 victory over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on June 11.

Despite that result, Charlie Trout’s men failed to progress to the third round of the qualifiers as they finished third in the Group F table with seven points from four games, one point behind second-placed El Salvador in the second qualifying spot.

Puerto Rico will look to continue from where they left off against Saint Vincent and secure consecutive victories for the first time since November 2024.

On the other hand, a 31st-minute strike from Giovani Lo Celso helped Argentina return to winning ways on Friday as they held on to see out a 1-0 victory over Venezuela in their first friendly of the year.

Before that, Lionel Scaloni’s men saw their World Cup qualifying campaign come to an end on a disappointing note as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Ecuador in the group finale on September 10.

Despite the loss to Ecuador, Argentina will be defending their crown at the World Cup next year as they finished nine points clear at the top in the qualifying table with 38 points from 18 games.

Puerto Rico vs Argentina Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Puerto Rico and Argentina, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the clash at the Chase Stadium.

Argentina are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, picking up six wins and one draw since November 2024.

Puerto Rico have failed to win four of their most recent five games in all competitions, losing three and picking up one draw since November 2024.

Argentina have won each of their last 13 friendly matches, a run stretching back to November 2019, when they played out a 2-2 draw with Uruguay.

Puerto Rico vs Argentina Prediction

Puerto Rico will be looking to show their mettle against Argentina and we expect them to go all out at the Chase Stadium on Monday. However, we predict the Albiceleste will show their class in this one and come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Puerto Rico 0-5 Argentina

Puerto Rico vs Argentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Puerto Rico’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Puerto Rico’s last nine outings)

