Puerto Rico vs Bahamas Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Puerto Rico and the Bahamas will trade tackles in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Tuesday (November 21st).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 away victory over Antigua. They took a two-goal lead into the break but their lead was wiped off when the hosts scored two goals in as many minutes to draw the game level. Rivero scored his second of the night in the 58th minute to help his nation claim maximum points.

Bahamas, meanwhile, have not been in action since the last international break. Goals from Nathan Wells, Josh Parker, Thomas Bramble and Nahum Johnson saw the spoils shared in a 2-2 draw away to Antigua in October.

The draw saw The Baha Boyz claim their first point of the Nations League campaign and left them in fourth spot in Group D of League B. Puerto Rico are second on nine points.

Puerto Rico vs Bahamas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on four occasions in the past with Puerto Rico winning on all occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in September when Puerto Rico claimed a 6-1 comeback win in the reverse fixture.

The Bahamas are currently on a nine-game winless run, losing seven games in this run.

Puerto Rico's five games in the Nations League this season have produced four goals or more, with four games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Bahamas' last five games have witnessed goals at both ends, with each of the last four producing over 3.5 goals.

The team to score the opening goal has gone on to lose in three of Puerto Rico's five Nations League games this season.

Puerto Rico vs Bahamas Prediction

Both sides have different ambitions and are in need of maximum points for distinct reasons.

The hosts' promotion destiny is out of their hands but winning here is a must while, hoping that others do them a favor against table-toppers Guyana. Bahamas, on the other hand, need to win to boost their chances of surviving relegation.

Not only do Puerto Rico need to win, but they also need a convincing win to boost their goal difference. We are backing them to get the job done.

Prediction: Puerto Rico 4-1 Bahamas

Puerto Rico vs Bahamas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Puerto Rico to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Puerto Rico to score in both halves