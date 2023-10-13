Puerto Rico vs Guyana Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14, 2023 

Puerto Rico and Guyana battle for three points in a CONCACAF Nations League League B fixture on Saturday (October 14).

The hosts are coming off a 5-0 home win over Antigua and Barbuda in the Nations League last month. Gerald Diaz scored a hat-trick, while Ricardo Rivera scored a brace to inspire the rout.

Guyana, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 3-2 comeback home win over Bahamas. They went behind to Wood Julmis' 39th-minute strike but quickly levelled matters through Omari Glasgow just before half-time. Stephen Duke-McKenna and Kelsey Benjamin scored second-half goals to complete the comeback.

Puerto Rico's comfortable win saw them climb to top spot in Group D, having garnered six points from two games. Guyana, meanwhile, also have six points to their name but an inferior goal difference, making this clash a battle for top spot.

Puerto Rico vs Guyana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Puerto Rico lead 2-1.

Their most recent meeting in June 2021 saw Puerto Rico claim a 2-0 win in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Four of Puerto Rico's last five games have seen at least one team fail to score.

There have been at least one goal scored in both halves of Guyana's last five games.

Puerto Rico have won their last seven Nations League games.

Guyana have scored at least twice in three of their last four away games in the Nations League.

Puerto Rico vs Guyana Prediction

Puerto have been dominant in the Nations League in the last two editions, winning all four games last season in League C to secure promotion to League B. They have continued from where they left off, and another win will put them on the cusp of a second consecutive promotion.

Guyana will have something to say about that, though, having also started their campaign with two wins. The side that wins will go top, so both sides will give their all to get maximum points.

However, expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Puerto Rico 2-1 Guyana

Puerto Rico vs Guyana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Puerto Rico to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Puerto Rico to win or draw