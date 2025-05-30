Puerto Rico vs Nicaragua Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Puerto Rico and Nicaragua lock horns at the Centreville Bank Stadium in neutral United States on Sunday in a friendly. Ranked 157th in the world, Los Boricuas are searching for their first win this year ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

After ending last year with a heavy 3-0 loss to Haiti, Charlie Trout's side have struggled to pick themselves up. In the March double-header against Dominican Republic, they drew 2-2 at home before suffering a 2-0 loss away a few days later, making it three consecutive winless games for Puerto Rico.

A total of 23 players have been summoned for this month's friendly against Nicaragua, including key forward Ricardo Rivera. The 28-year-old has struck 19 goals in 34 games for them, while Granada goalkeeper Jean Luc Fontana is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Meanwhile, Nicaragua are coming off the disappointment of the 2025 Gold Cup qualifiers, losing both games to Guadeloupe. The first leg resulted in a 1-0 loss, courtesy of a 17th-minute strike from Florian David, followed by another 1-0 defeat in the return, this time through a goal by Raphael Mirval.

Puerto Rico vs Nicaragua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the two sides, with Nicaragua winning thrice and losing once.

After winning their first three clashes in the fixture, Los Pinoleros are winless in two.

Puerto Rico and Nicaragua last met in June 2012, drawing 1-1 in a friendly.

Nicaragua have lost their last two official games and three of their last four, while Puerto Rico are winless in three, losing two.

Los Pinoleros are ranked 133rd in the world while Puerto Rico are 24 places below them.

Puerto Rico vs Nicaragua Prediction

It's a clash of two sides going through a rough patch and with minimal quality on display, but Nicaragua seem like the better side on paper and could come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Puerto Rico 1-2 Nicaragua

Puerto Rico vs Nicaragua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nicaragua

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

