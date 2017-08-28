Pulisic headlines USA squad for World Cup qualifiers

USA host Costa Rica on Friday before travelling to Honduras on September 5 in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

by Omnisport News 28 Aug 2017, 08:59 IST

USA and Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic

United States head coach Bruce Arena named a squad filled with experience for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Costa Rica and Honduras.

Arena announced his 26-man roster on Sunday, including captain Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard, DaMarcus Beasley and Jozy Altidore.

The squad is made up of 18 MLS-based players, while Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic headlines the team following his strong start to the Bundesliga season after scoring twice in three matches.

USA – who won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July – occupy one of the three automatic qualification spots in the fifth round of qualifying for next year's World Cup in Russia.

However, the Americans are third and only a point ahead of Panama heading into Friday's visit of second-placed Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

USA then travel to Honduras – fifth in the standings after six games – on September 5.

"I think we're bringing in a good roster, one that has depth in every position and in which all 26 players have been with the national team in 2017," Arena said.

"I think we have the right understanding as a group as to what needs to be done, and hopefully we can be successful in these next two games."

United States squad:

Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake); DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City); Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Monchengladbach), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders); Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)