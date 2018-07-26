Christian Pulisic's father hints at Premier League move from Borussia Dortmund

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 974 // 26 Jul 2018, 16:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pulisic in action for Borussia Dortmund v Benfica in the International Champions Cup 2018

What's the story?

According to SkySports, Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic's father has added fuel to the fire by admitting that his son has always 'aspired' to be in and play in the Premier League.

This comes on the back of Liverpool's reported interest in the USA international.

In case you didn't know...

Borussia Dortmund got the better of Liverpool in the recent pre-season friendly where the German club won 3-1 and Christian Pulisic was the scorer of 2 goals despite having only played 45 minutes of the game.

And Jurgen Klopp was lavish in his praise for the youngster.

He told ESPN,

I think [Pulisic] has all you need for becoming a big player,” he told ESPN FC.

“That's how it is and he has already a lot of ups and few downs as well, so that's good for development and for the level he is now.”

The heart of the matter

With so much speculation doing the rounds, Christian Pulisic's father has now come out and offered a major boost for Liverpool and Premier League teams in general. He has been quoted telling this to Sky Sports,

"There's always change. You can think one thing, then you do it, and at the end of the day it wasn't the right thing.

"Football is crazy. You have to go with the flow and make sure the player feels comfortable, whatever the decision is. There's no magic formula. Is it right to stay at Dortmund? Who knows. Is it right to move to another club? He might think it is, or someone else might think it is, but it might not be in the player's mind.

"The only thing we can do is continue to talk with him and make sure he's always in the loop of what's going on, present all the facts and the content of what can happen, or will happen. It's up to the player to make that final call."

"The Premier League is a league where he's always aspired to be in and play in," Pulisic's dad said.

"As a player nowadays, there are so few players staying at one club throughout a career, the chances of him moving to different clubs and leagues is a high probability."

Pulisic, all of 19 years old, is already being linked with various clubs thanks to his exploits in the yellow Borussia Dortmund shirt. In the 2017/18 season, he started 27 games for Dortmund and scored 4 goals and assisted a further 5.

He is a good passer of the ball and can slalom past defenders at will and therefore would be a great addition to any Premier League side.

Video

What's next?

Pulisic, at 19 years old, will be a great addition to any Premier League side. If Liverpool can sign him up, they can afford to give even Xherdan Shaqiri extended breaks (not sure if he'll be happy with them though).