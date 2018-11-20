Puma teams up with Romelu Lukaku and TheColorGrey for unique music project

TheColorGrey and Romelu Lukaku

Global sports brand PUMA has teamed up with Belgian music artist TheColorGrey and PUMA Football ambassador Romelu Lukaku to release a track called “New Levels”, which pays homage to Lukaku’s tough upbringing and rise to stardom.

The project is part of PUMA’s effort to reach out to football fans on and off the pitch and delve into the rich culture surrounding the sport.

Lukaku has become one of the world’s top strikers and even though he is only 25 years old, he is already the highest scorer of all time for Belgium’s national football team. He makes no secret of his passion for hip-hop, which has been a constant source inspiration to him.

He chose his friend and musician ‘TheColorGrey‘, a young hip-hop and urban music artist, to collaborate on a music project which tells the story of their tough upbringing. The friends worked closely together on the track while TheColorGrey developed lyrics that pay homage to their childhood and Lukaku’s journey from the ‘Street to the Palace’.

TheColorGrey: “Rom is a great role model for young people who come from the same tough background and want to achieve their ambitions. He is, of course, very talented, but since I have known him he has always hustled and worked hard to achieve his dream.

"Through this soundtrack, I wanted to highlight these values. It was an amazing experience getting him in the studio to teach him how I work.

"He is a guy who has always inspired me for his relentless endeavor, the unshakeable belief in himself, and his exemplary mentality on and off the pitch. So it was great to be able to finally repay him by teaching him some of my skills in the studio.”

Romelu Lukaku: “I’m sure you know that one friend who always tried to be a musician. Well with this guy, it’s different, TheColorGrey has something else. He is talented beyond words. I am happy that PUMA has offered us the opportunity to work on such a great collaboration off the pitch.

"TheColorGrey is above all someone who can really understand and capture where I come from and what I had to go through to succeed. Especially what it means to be a kid growing up with a burning ambition to pursue a special dream while your parents are struggling with the hard circumstances of life.

"I hope you’ll enjoy the track and follow my friend as this is just the beginning for him.”

‘NEW LEVELS’ LYRICS – BY ‘THECOLOGREY’

“The rule is simple you get it by any means necessary

Least if you willing to chase your dreams

The hunger makes us wanna be money making machines

On the road to riches you gon’ need more than just any scheme, you know

Had my back against the wall

We was freakin’ poor

Grocery store cashier

Telling me that I can’t afford

What’s on the little piece of paper

With the money momma gave him

Is it any wonder that we praying to the Lord?

Something out of nothing is what I had to make

If you don’t know how, I can demonstrate

It took a little while just to get it straight

Need a telescope to see from how far we came

Back when momma mixed the water with the milk

Only option was to mix the dedication with the skills

‘Cause the bills piling up

Hoping they don’t cut the lights off

This for every single tear we had to wipe off

Thank God it’s different days

Never they’ll forget they name

Getting all accolades

Still feeling like a renegade

F that, let ‘em hate

Make a killing in every state

From Brussels to London

To the Toffees, to where the Devils play

And nowadays they wanna bite my style

But in these boots they couldn’t walk no mile

Never lost my smile

Even though the world was so hostile

But it seems me and life have reconciled

‘Cause now

I’m reaping all that I sowed

Blood, sweat, tears turn to gold

I’m ready for my tomorrow

‘Cause he’s watching over my soul

I’m aiming for new levels

Let’s see how far I can go

Said I’m coming for all of your medals

Just in case you ain’t know”