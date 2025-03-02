Pumas UNAM vs Alajuelense Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2025

Pumas UNAM will play host to Alajuelense at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday. Both teams are set to face off against each other for the first time.

UNAM vs Alajuelense Preview

UNAM opened their campaign in round one with a 2-1 away loss against Canadian side Cavalry FC in the first leg. However, the Mexican giants overturned the deficit in the return leg, winning 2-0 to book their place in the round of 16. The hosts last competed in 2022 when they reached the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Pumas are enduring a terrible streak in their domestic league. They have lost their last four matches, conceding nine goals and scoring three. Pumas UNAM sit in the 12th spot of the Torneo Clausura ahead of matchday 11. They are pushing to qualify for the Final phase playoffs, with six rounds of matches to spare.

Alajuelense had a bye in round one as the 2024 Central American Cup champions, and are only entering the competition in the round of 16. They participated in the previous edition of the CONCACAF Champions Cup (2024) but were eliminated in the round of 16 by MLS side New England Revolution.

Leones are third-placed in the Costa Rica Liga FPD Clausura regular season on 21 points – three points behind the top spot. They would advance to the playoffs if they remain in the top four. Alajuelense are unbeaten in their last 12 matches across competitions. They are also unbeaten in their last five away matches.

UNAM vs Alajuelense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

UNAM have lost half of their last 10 matches in all competitions.

UNAM have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

UNAM have won the CONCACAF Champions Cup thrice and have been runners-up twice.

Alajuelense have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches on the road.

UNAM have won once and lost four times in their last five matches while Alajuelense have won twice and drawn thrice. Form Guide: UNAM – L-L-L-L-W, Alajuelense – D-D-W-W-D.

UNAM vs Alajuelense Prediction

UNAM have injury concerns but that may not be their only problem. The team have been performing badly of late. A further defeat would be the fifth in a row.

Alajuelense will strive to exploit the hosts' dip in form but this is a continental competition with different motivation.

Pumas UNAM are expected to prevail to have an edge ahead of the return leg in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Prediction: Pumas UNAM 2-0 Alajuelense

UNAM vs Alajuelense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Pumas UNAM to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: UNAM to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Alajuelense to score - No

