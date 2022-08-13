Pumas UNAM vs America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022-23

Pumas UNAM will welcome América to Estadio Olimpico Universitario in the Liga MX Apertura on Sunday.

Pumas UNAM have played six matches so far in the new season, which is already on its ninth matchday. With one win and five draws, they sit in 10th spot and have the option to qualify for reclassification.

They placed 11th in the 2022 Apertura and hope to hit a higher position this term. But their dire form is cause for concern as the América clash looms. Pumas have been held at home four times and have scored only four goals at the venue this season. Local fans will hope to see a revitalized approach when they face América.

Club América are not faring much better than Pumas in Apertura at the moment. They have played six matches so far, recording two wins, one draw and three losses. Águilas have not won on the road in this campaign but hope to capitalize on Pumas UNAM’s wavering form.

Pumas’ ill shape was accentuated last week in their 6-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy. However, that does not mean they are dead and gone. They have more than 10 matches to play and can return to form, even against América.

Pumas UNAM have won only once in their last seven games. This could be their opportunity to begin their turnaround in fortunes.

Pumas UNAM vs América Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, Pumas UNAM have recorded two wins as opposed to one for América while two other games ended in draws.

Pumas UNAM form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-W

América form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-L

Pumas UNAM vs América Team News

Pumas UNAM

Midfielder Jorge Ruvalcaba has been sidelined with a foot injury.

Injury: Jorge Ruvalcaba

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

América

Forward Roger Martinez has been declared unfit for the meeting due to a muscle injury.

Injury: Roger Martinez.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Pumas UNAM vs América Predicted Xls

Pumas UNAM (4-1-4-1): Julio Gonzalez, Pablo Bennevendo, Arturo Ortiz, Nicolas Freire, Jero Rodriguez, Higor Meritao, Eduardo Salvio, Dani Alves, Leonel Lopez, Gustavo Del Prete, Juan Dinenno

América (4-4-2): Guillermo Ochoa (GK), Sebastian Caceres, Emilio Lara, Luis Fuentes, Nestor Araujo, Richard Sanchez, Alex Zendejas, Diego Valdes, Alvaro Fidalgo, Henry Martin, Jonathan Rodriguez

Pumas UNAM vs América Prediction

Pumas UNAM will likely be unfazed by Club America’s visit as both teams are struggling with poor form. The visitors don’t seem to be a team that could crush Pumas at Estadio Olimpico Universitario. However, they will be aiming to steal the show and snatch a narrow victory in front of the home fans. Pumas may have recovered from the fatigues of the Barcelona trip and are set for a better performance.

Pumas UNAM are expected to win despite their technical situation and it could be a moment of truth for the Mexico City-based team.

Prediction: Pumas UNAM 1-0 América

