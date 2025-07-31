Pumas UNAM vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Pumas UNAM will face Atlanta United at the Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday in the second round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stages. Universitarios seem to have hit their stride in recent games after a poor start to their season and will be looking to take another step towards securing knockout football this week.

They traded tackles with Orlando City in their Leagues Cup opener on Wednesday and played out a 1-1 draw, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Adalberto Carrasquilla scored a late leveler to send the game to penalties, which Pumas won.

Atlanta United, meanwhile, have endured a torrid season and have begun the regional showpiece in similar fashion. They were beaten 3-1 by Club Nexaca in their tournament opener on Wednesday, heading into the break level at 1-1 after Aleksei Miranchuk canceled out Brad Guzman's own goal earlier in the contest before their opponents scored two late goals to clinch all three points.

The Five Stripes now sit 16th in the MLS standings with zero points and will be desperate to return to winning ways this weekend.

Pumas UNAM vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Atlanta have had eight competitive meetings against Mexican opposition. They have won three of those games and lost the other five.

Neither side has won the Leagues Cup, with Pumas' best-ever finish coming back in 2021 when they made it to the semifinals. The Five Stripes, meanwhile, have been knocked out of the group stages in each of the last two editions of the tournament.

Universitarios have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven competitive outings.

Pumas UNAM vs Atlanta United Prediction

Pumas are on a run of back-to-back victories after losing their previous three competitive outings. They are slight underdogs heading into the weekend clash, but will fancy their chances of a positive result against a wayward Atlanta side.

The Five Stripes are without a win in their last eight games on the trot and have won just two games since the start of April. They are without a win on foreign ground all season and could lose here.

Prediction: Pumas UNAM 2-1 Atlanta United

Pumas UNAM vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Pumas to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Atlanta's last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of Atlanta's last six matches)

