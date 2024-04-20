Pumas UNAM vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2024

The Mexican Liga MX returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Pumas UNAM and Club America go head-to-head at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Saturday.

Gustavo Lema’s men head into the weekend as one of just three sides unbeaten at home this season and will look to extend this impressive run.

Pumas UNAM picked up consecutive wins for the first time this season as they edged out 10-man Club Leon 1-0 last Sunday.

This followed an emphatic 4-0 victory over Mazatlan at the Estadio de Mazatlan on April 6 which saw their five-match winless run come to an end.

With 23 points from 15 matches, Pumas are currently ninth in the Liga MX table, level on points with 10th-placed Queretaro.

Elsewhere, Club America turned in another five-star performance as they cruised to a 5-1 victory over Toluca at the Estadio Azteca last Saturday.

André Jardine’s men have now gone unbeaten in five consecutive games, a run which has seen them reach the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League courtesy of a 9-2 aggregate victory over MLS side New England Revolution.

With 32 points from 15 matches, Club America currently lead the way at the top of the league table, albeit above second-placed Toluca on goal difference.

Pumas UNAM vs Club America Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 58 meetings between the sides, Club America boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Pumas UNAM have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.

Club America are unbeaten in their last five away matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws since the start of March.

Pumas are unbeaten at home this season, picking up five wins and three draws in their eight games at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

Pumas UNAM vs Club America Prediction

Pumas and Club America are two of the highest-scoring sides this season and we anticipate an end-to-end affair at the Olimpico Universitario.

However, given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing the visitors to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Pumas UNAM 1-2 Club America

Pumas UNAM vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Club America’s last six games)

