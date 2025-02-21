Pumas UNAM vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Pumas UNAM will entertain Club America at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Liga MX Clausura on Saturday. The two local rivals are separated by seven places in the league standings, with second-placed America, having 17 points, leading the hosts by six points.

Auriazules saw their unbeaten streak in Liga MX come to an end after four games last week, as they suffered a 2-1 away loss to Pachuca. On-loan attacker John Kennedy bagged a first-half brace for Pachuca and Ignacio Pussetto bagged a stoppage-time consolation goal for Pumas.

The visitors are winless in their two league games in 2025, suffering a loss and playing out a draw.

After a 3-2 home loss to Necaxa last week, they played out a 1-1 draw against league leaders Leon on Wednesday. Alejandro Zendejas broke the deadlock in the 11th minute and in-form midfielder James Rodríguez pulled Leon level in the 33rd minute.

Pumas UNAM vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Mexico City-based teams have a long-standing rivalry and contest the Clásico Capitalino. They have met 175 times across all competitions, including friendlies and the visitors have the upper hand with 61 wins. Pumas have 45 wins and 69 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have won their last two meetings against America and registered a 1-0 away win in the Apertura meeting in September.

Pumas UNAM are unbeaten at home in the Clausura phase, winning two of the four games.

Club America have a 100% away record in Clausura, scoring seven goals in three games.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals. Auriazules have kept two clean sheets while the visitors have three clean sheets to their name.

Pumas UNAM vs Club America Prediction

Auriazules are unbeaten in their last five competitive home games, recording three wins and keeping three clean sheets. While they have won their last two meetings against the visitors, they have won just one of their last six home games in this fixture.

Águilas are winless in their two competitive games this year and will look to improve upon that record. They have won five of their last six Liga MX away games and will look to build on that form. They have kept four clean sheets in their last five away meetings against Pumas.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent goalscoring form, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Pumas UNAM 1-1 Club America

Pumas UNAM vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

