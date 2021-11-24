Pumas UNAM vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX Apertura quarter-finals 2021

Pumas UNAM and Club America square off at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in an enticing Clásico Capitalino in the quarter-finals of the Apertura 2021 Liga MX.

Pumas secured a place in the last eight at the expense of Toluca, winning 2-1 away on Sunday. Meanwhile, Club America earned a direct spot after finishing atop the league table.

They finished 14 points above their city rivals, while their league meeting in October also went Las Aguilas' way, winning 2-0 courtesy of goals from Richard Sanchez and Mauro Lainez.

While Santiago Solari's side are now the favorites, Los Felinos will be soaring in confidence by reaching this stage against all the odds, although Pumas haven't beaten America since February 2019.

Pumas UNAM vs Club America Head-To-Head

Club America have won 24 of their previous 52 clashes with Pumas, who've beaten them only 11 times during this period.

When the sides met in October for their last encounter, Club America secured a 2-0 victory.

Pumas UNAM Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Club America Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D

Pumas UNAM vs Club America Team News

Pumas UNAM

Washington Corozo may come into the left wing position ahead of Sebastian Saucedo, while Rogerio will compete with Favio Alvarez on the right.

Juan Dinenno, who was on target on Monday against Toluca in the final league clash, will look to add to his growing goal-tally.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Zona Deportes MX @ZonaDeportesMX4 Club América se llevó el Clasico Capitalino por 2-0 ante Pumas UNAM en la Jornada 12 del Torneo Apertura 2021 en la Liga MX desde el Estadio Azteca.



Las Águilas marcaron con tantos de Richard Sánchez en las afueras del área al 36' y un gol de Mauro Lainez en contragolpe al 96'. Club América se llevó el Clasico Capitalino por 2-0 ante Pumas UNAM en la Jornada 12 del Torneo Apertura 2021 en la Liga MX desde el Estadio Azteca.Las Águilas marcaron con tantos de Richard Sánchez en las afueras del área al 36' y un gol de Mauro Lainez en contragolpe al 96'. https://t.co/3ewNusII5I

Club America

Santiago Naveda and Leo Suarez are long-term absentees as Club America do not have any fresh injury concerns at the moment.

Emanuel Aguilera, who was sent off in the game against Cruz Azul before the international break, returns from his suspension.

Roger Martinez might be given a chance to start ahead of Federico Vinas.

Injured: Santiago Naveda, Leo Suarez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Pumas UNAM vs Club America Predicted XI

Pumas UNAM (4-4-2): Alfredo Talavera; Alan Mozo, Arturo Ortiz, Nicolas Freire, Efrain Velarde; Rogerio, Erik Lira, Leonel Lopez, Washington Corozo; Juan Dinenno, Diogo.

Club America (4-2-3-1): Guillerme Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Emanuel Aguilera, Jordan Silva, Luis Fuentes; Alvaro Fidalgo, Fernando Madrigal; Miguel Layun, Sebastian Cordova, Salvador Reyes; Roger Martinez.

Pumas UNAM vs Club America Prediction

Given the stakes here, the sides will be cautious against going all out, especially since there's another leg to play.

It will be an intense game as always but we're putting our money on a 1-1 draw, with all left to play for in the return leg.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Pumas UNAM 1-1 Club America

Edited by Peter P