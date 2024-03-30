Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30th 2024

Pumas UNAM will welcome Cruz Azul to the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Liga MX Clausura action on Saturday.

The hosts endured a poor run of form before the international break, going winless in their last four games, conceding four goals apiece. In their previous outing, they lost 3-0 in their away meeting against Toluca. Their poor run of form has seen them drop to 11th place in the league table.

The visitors also saw a drop in form before the international break, suffering three losses in their last four games. They met Necaxa at home last time around, suffering a 2-1 loss, with all three goals being scored in the first half.

Carlos Rotondi opened the scoring in the ninth minute to give Cruz Azul the lead but Diber Cambindo equalized just three minutes later. José Paradela scored in the 28th minute to help Necaxa overturn the deficit.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two local rivals have a long-standing rivalry and have met 75 times in all competitions since 1996. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 33 wins. The hosts have 19 wins in this fixture and 23 games have ended in draws.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have conceded three goals apiece in four of their last five league games and have scored three goals apiece in two games in that period as well.

Cruz Azul have failed to score in three of their last five away games in Liga MX this season.

Pumas UNAM have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home in Liga MX this term, recording four wins in six games.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 19-17 in 12 games, who have the better defensive record, conceding nine fewer goals (11).

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Auriazules are winless in their last four league games, suffering three losses. They have scored just four times in these games while conceding 12 goals and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten at home in the league this season, scoring three goals apiece in four of the six games.

They have just one win in their last four meetings against the visitors, failing to score in two games. Former Cruz Azul winger Christian Tabó has struggled with muscle injuries recently and is likely to start from the bench against his former club.

La Máquina suffered two defeats on the trot before the international break, scoring just once while conceding five times. They have lost their last two away games in the league without scoring and might struggle here. Gabriel Fernández is nursing a serious knee injury and is not an option for this match.

Considering the recent struggles of the two teams and their goalscoring form, they are expected to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Pumas UNAM 1-1 Cruz Azul

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Uriel Antuna to score or assist anytime - Yes