Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

Mexico City rivals Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul will go head-to-head in their final game of the Liga MX Apertura regular season on Sunday at Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

A win for either side will go a long way in securing playoff spots, as three points here can help Cruz Azul directly qualify for the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, three points for Pumas UNAM will give them hope of qualification, if other teams above them in the standings drop points.

Both teams suffered losses in their previous outing, with Leon inflicting a 1-0 home loss on Cruz Azul while Pumas were defeated 3-0 at home by Santos Laguna.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

There have been 68 meetings between the two local rivals since 1996. La Máquina have been the dominant side in this fixture and have 30 wins to their name.

Pumas have been able to get the better of the hosts 16 times while 22 games have ended in draws. They have been evenly matched in their last five games with a 1-0 and 4-0 win apiece for each side, while one game ended in a 1-1 draw.

These sides last squared off in Clausura action in March at Sunday's venue, and the visiting side managed to eke out a narrow 1-0 win in that game.

Pumas UNAM form guide (Liga MX): L-D-W-W-W

Cruz Azul form guide (Liga MX): L-W-D-D-D

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul Team News

Pumas UNAM

Carlos Gutiérrez remains ruled out with a fibula fracture while Rogerio is also ruled out with a hamstring issue and is a doubt for the game.

Injury: Carlos Gutierrez

Doubtful: Rogerio

Suspension: None

Cruz Azul

There are no reported injuries for the visiting side. They have a clean bill of health with no suspension issues to contend with.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Pumas UNAM Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfredo Talavera; Alan Mozo, Nicolas Freire, Arturo Martinez, Efraín Velarde; Leonel Lopez, Erik Lira, Higor Meritao; Sebastian Saucedo, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Favio Alvarez

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio César Domínguez, Ignacio Rivero; Yoshimar Yotun, Guillermo Fernandez, Luis Romo; Roberto Alvardo, Bryan Angulo, Orbelín Pineda

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Pumas UNAM have struggled to find the back of the net in their recent outings while Cruz Azul have also suffered from inconsistencies recently.

With direct qualifications at stake here, Cruz Azul are expected to step up and should be able to record a win.

Prediction: Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz Azul

Edited by Peter P