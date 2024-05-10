Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2023-24

Pumas UNAM welcome Cruz Azul to Estadio Olimpico Universitario for the first leg of their Liga MX quarterfinal playoff tie on Friday. The hosts needed penalties against Pachuca last week to book their spot at this stage.

They were reduced to 10 men in the 28th minute following Nathan Silva's dismissal but held on for a goalless draw before claiming a 5-3 victory in the shootout.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, ended the regular season with a 1-0 away win over Toluca a fortnight ago. Willer Ditta's 18th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides while Tiago Volpi missed the chance to draw the hosts level, as he missed two second-half penalties.

The victory saw La Máquina end the campaign in second spot with 33 points from 17 games. UNAM finished in eighth spot on 27 points.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

Cruz Azul have 33 wins from the last 76 head-to-head games. Pumas were victorious on 19 occasions while 24 games ended in draws.

Pumas UNAM form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Cruz Azul form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul Team News

UNAM

Jose Galindo is ruled out with a knee injury. Nathan Silva is suspended due to his dismissal against Pachuca.

Injury: Jose Galindo

Suspension: Nathan Silva

Cruz Azul

Gabriel Fernandez is ruled out with a cruciate ligament injury. Gonzalo Piovi (collarbone) and Carlos Alonso Vargas (foot) are also unavailable. There are no suspension concerns for Martin Anselmi's side.

Injuries: Gabriel Fernandez, Carlos Alonso Vargas, Gonzalo Piovi

Suspension: None

UNAM vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

UNAM Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Julio Gonzalez (GK); Pablo Monroy, Lisandro Magallan, Aldrete Adrian, Pablo Bennevendo; Barrera Caicedo, Ulises Rivas; Cesar Valer, Piero Quispe, Eduardo Salvio; Rogerio Funes Mori

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-5-1): Kevin Mier (GK); Camilo Candido, Rafael Guerrero, Willer Ditta, Carlos Salcedo; Lorenzo Faravelli, Carlos Rodriguez, Carlos Rotondi, Ignacio Rivero, Rodrigo Huescas; Uriel Antuna

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Pumas UNAM enter this game as underdogs despite playing at home. They showed their grit and determination to get to this stage, having played with 10 men for over an hour against Pachuca.

Cruz Azul are the marginal favorites on paper. The Sky Blues will be looking to get a favorable result in the first leg ahead of the return leg in front of their fans.

We are tipping Cruz Azul to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: UNAM 0-1 Cruz Azul