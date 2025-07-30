Pumas UNAM vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Pumas UNAM and Orlando City kick off their 2025 Leagues Cup journey when they go head-to-head on Wednesday. Both sides picked up wins in their respective domestic outings last weekend and will look to keep the ball rolling at the Inter & Co Stadium.

Pumas UNAM turned in a solid team display last Saturday when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Queretaro in their Mexican Liga MX clash at the Estadio Corregidora.

Efraín Juárez’s side had failed to pick up any points from their two matches to start the 2025 Apertura campaign, suffering consecutive defeats against Santos Laguna and Pachuca.

Pumas will look to improve on their performance from the 2025 Leagues Cup, where they reached the round of 16 before losing 4-0 at the hands of Seattle Sounders.

Orlando City, meanwhile, turned in a fine show of fighting spirit at the weekend as they secured a 3-1 comeback victory over Columbus Crew despite trailing with 15 minutes left in the game.

Prior to that, Oscar Pareja’s men snapped their four-game winless run on July 20, when they picked up a 2-1 victory over New England Revolution at the Gillette Stadium.

Like Pumas, Orlando City reached the knockout stages of the Leagues Cup last season, but crashed out in the round of 32 following a penalty-shootout defeat against Cruz Azul.

Pumas UNAM vs Orlando City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Pumas UNAM and Orlando City have never met before and both teams will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Orlando City have lost just two of their last eight games while picking up four wins and two draws since losing 3-1 against Chicago Fire on June 1.

Pumas UNAM have failed to win five of their most recent seven away matches across all competitions, losing four and claiming one draw since the start of April.

Orlando City are on a run of four back-to-back home games without a win, losing three and picking up one draw since May’s 1-0 victory over Portland Timbers.

Pumas UNAM vs Orlando City Prediction

Pumas UNAM vs Orlando City will be looking to set the tone for their Leagues Cup quest by claiming all three points on Wednesday and we expect both sides to go all out at the Inter & Co Stadium. However, Pareja’s men have upped the ante after a rough spell and we fancy them to come out on top in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Pumas UNAM 1-2 Orlando City

Pumas UNAM vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Orlando’s last seven outings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in six of Orlando’s last seven matches)

