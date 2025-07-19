Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Pumas UNAM will invite Pachuca to Estadio Olímpico Universitario in the Liga MX Apertura on Sunday. The hosts suffered a loss in their campaign opener while Tuzos registered a win.

Pumas met Santos Laguna last week and fell to a 3-0 away loss. They had failed to score in their final league game of the 2024-25 Clausura campaign in May and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

The visitors were one of the six teams to register a win in their campaign opener. They met Monterrey at home and registered a 3-0 win. After a goalless first half, Jhonder Cádiz and Alexéi Domínguez Figueroa scored in quick succession after the break, and Elías Montiel added the third goal in the 78th minute.

Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 79 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 26 wins. Tuzos are not far behind with 23 wins, and 30 games have ended in draws.

Pumas registered a home win in the Apertura meeting in July last year, while the visitors registered a win in the Clausura phase in February.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last five away games in Liga MX, suffering three defeats. They have conceded at least two goals in four games in that period.

The capital club have won just one of their last five home games in Liga MX while suffering three losses. They have failed to score in three games while keeping two clean sheets.

Tuzos have won just one of their last five games in this fixture, with that triumph registered at home in February.

Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca Prediction

Auriazules failed to score in their campaign opener and will look to open their goalscoring record in this home game. They have won three of their last four home meetings against the visitors, while keeping two clean sheets.

Tuzos lost all three games in the FIFA Club World Cup in June and bounced back with a 3-0 win in the Liga MX campaign opener. They have failed to score in two of their last three league games.

Considering the capital club's home record in this fixture, we back them to hold the visitors to a draw.

Prediction: Pumas UNAM 1-1 Pachuca

Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

