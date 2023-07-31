Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2, 2023 

Pumas UNAM and Queretaro lock horns at the Audi Field Stadium on Wednesday (August 2) in the Round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

With four points in two games, the Collegiates finished atop the East 2 group, ahead of DC United and CF Montreal. The Canadian side beat them 4-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw but Pumas recovered to beat DC United 3-0 in their next game.

Antonio Mohamed's side extended their unbeaten run this season to five games across competitions, having also begun their Liga MX campaign on a good note. Pumas beat Club Tijuana 3-2 in their opening game before a pair of draws to Mazatlan (0-0) and Pachuca (1-1) respectively.

Meanwhile, Queretaro lost 5-1 to Philadelphia Union in their first cup game before beating Club Tijuana 1-0 in the next. As Tijuana had also lost their first game to Philadelphia, it helped Queretaro finish second and progress to the knockouts.

Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 35 times before, with both sides winning 12 times apiece.

Their last five clashes have been even, with both sides winning twice apiece.

Pumas are unbeaten in three home games against Queretaro.

Pumas are unbeaten in five competitive games this season.

Queretaro have won and lost twice in four competitive games this season.

Pumas player Gabriel Fernandez is looking to score in his third consecutive Leagues Cup game, having netted in both their group games.

Queretaro have scored in all four competitive games this season while Pumas have failed to score in one of five outings.

Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro Prediction

Pumas are unbeaten in the new season and have demonstrated a strong attacking intent, especially in the cup, scoring five times in two games. Meanwhile, Queretaro's defence hasn't been the best, conceding four and five goals respectively to Mazatlan in the league and Philadelphia in the cup, in succession.

The Collegiates look like the stronger side on paper and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Pumas 2-1 Queretaro

Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Pumas

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes